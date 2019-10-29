20191029-LOC-Greenwald

Keene mayoral candidate Mitchell H. Greenwald received an endorsement Monday from the Monadnock Progressive Alliance and Rights & Democracy.

“Both [candidates] have solid ideas about the future of Keene, but ultimately, our supporters decided that Mitch’s core values aligned more closely with our long-term vision for a more just society which benefits everyone,” a news release from the alliance says.

Greenwald, a longtime city councilor who is a co-partner of Greenwald Realty Associates on Main Street with his son, Josh, announced his bid for mayor in April after Mayor Kendall W. Lane announced he wouldn’t be running for a fifth term.

Greenwald is facing Keene City Councilor George S. Hansel, who announced his own run in May.

The general election will be held Nov. 5.

