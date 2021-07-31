You’ll have to excuse Winchester police Lt. Jim Fisher if he looks tired.
Fisher, who’s been leading the department since town officials declined in January to renew former Chief Mike Tollett’s contract, was on duty 96 hours last week, he said. That included working nights to keep the hours reasonable for Winchester’s one other full-time police officer.
“Good leadership, you take care of your people,” he said.
Fisher told The Sentinel that the department, which recently lost two full-time officers and also employs a part-time patrolman, needs help badly.
With a small force, Winchester police sometimes get assistance from other towns or N.H. State Police, he said — especially for incidents that are typically handled by two officers, like a report of domestic violence. That can slow its response times, potentially worsening any active safety threats, according to Fisher.
“Our first goal is securing that scene and making sure everyone’s safe,” he said, adding that with the staff shortage, “it may be 10, 15, 20 minutes before a second unit is on the scene.”
Fisher said he’d like to have five full-time officers, in addition to a chief, a lieutenant and a patrol supervisor. Being understaffed, he said, means that anyone on duty is juggling a number of responsibilities, such as investigating past incidents and also responding to new ones.
“The officer can have high levels of competency, but the question becomes: What is the efficiency level when having to multitask several investigations at once?”
Winchester isn’t the only Monadnock Region town that has struggled to fill the ranks of its police department.
Hinsdale had just four full-time officers — out of 10 budgeted roles — when Chief Charles Rataj took the reins there in April 2020, counting him. And Marlborough was down to Chief Zachary Byam and one other officer for much of this year before filling a third position in late June.
Several small towns in the area have disbanded their police departments entirely, facing high costs and staff shortages. Gilsum, Richmond and Sullivan contract for policing with the Cheshire County Sheriff’s Office. Acworth, Surry and Westmoreland rely solely on N.H. State Police.
Hinsdale’s police department, which now has six full-time officers and two part-timers, was contracting with Chesterfield police and State Police when Rataj was hired for those agencies to handle some patrol shifts in town, he said. (Those deals have been allowed to lapse as Hinsdale has grown its force.)
“We wouldn’t have been able to make it through without those guys,” he said. “Both of those agencies were a huge help.”
The staffing issues in Hinsdale and Marlborough never created any public safety problems, according to Rataj and Byam, but both said those situations kept police from doing community engagement work.
Rataj said his officers had little time for so-called “proactive policing” measures that are meant to deter crime by creating a greater police presence in public, rather than having them respond only when called. Nor has he had many opportunities to hold “coffee with a cop” meet-and-greet events that would give him a chance to talk to residents, he said.
“Every single time that we went to go do something, we found it challenging because there was a lack of people,” he said. “… You couldn’t be proactive because you were always responding to calls for service.”
Marlborough police have requested help from other area towns when they couldn’t handle certain incidents or patrol shifts alone, according to Byam, who said “there hasn’t been anything that’s gone unaddressed.” With a limited cadre of officers, however, much of their time is spent responding to vehicle crashes and other traffic-related matters, he said.
“It’s something that I think everyone is dealing with,” he said of the staffing issues. “… I think we’re doing well and trying to get back to full staffing.”
Winchester could add a new officer to its force in late August, as the police department has a recruit attending state-mandated training, Fisher said — though he worries that other agencies may try poaching that officer.
To date, he’s posted job listings on social media and advertised in local newspapers. Three people had applied as of Thursday, he said, adding that the town’s selectboard will evaluate those applicants.
Winchester doesn’t pay as much as officers make in Hinsdale — where Rataj said a starting salary is around $21 an hour — or Swanzey, according to Fisher. With heavy competition for qualified candidates, he’s concerned that higher wages elsewhere may hurt his hiring efforts. (One of his former officers left for the county sheriff’s office recently, in part, Fisher believes, because it offered better pay.)
But there are other factors involved, too, he said.
Namely, places like Winchester with understaffed police forces can’t offer the same work-life balance as larger agencies because an off-duty officer there is more likely to get called in to help with an emergency or if another employee is out sick, Fisher said.
“When you’re short-staffed, your work becomes your life,” he said. “You can’t plan anything, you miss family’s birthdays and holidays and things like that.”
That can make the recruiting process even more difficult for already-depleted agencies, he said.
Marlborough, which Byam said has employed three full-time officers for about 20 years, used to also have several people working part-time. Those positions were abolished and their wages given to the full-time officers, however, to make the department more attractive to potential hires, he said.
The town has wanted to hire a part-time officer in recent years but has struggled to fill that role, according to Byam, who said he thinks there are more officers retiring these days than joining the profession — leading departments to expand their recruiting efforts.
“It seems in recent years, more towns have hired people from out of the area or out of the state,” he said.
Despite keeping its search local, though, Hinsdale has had around 120 people apply for police jobs since Rataj started there last year, he said. The department, which he said is still looking to fill two full-time positions, has hired from other forces in New Hampshire and has also recruited new officers and sponsored their state training.
“The situation here is not nearly as bad as it was before,” he said. “We’ve got a plan to fix it all; it’s just, the going is really slow.”
But hiring inexperienced officers means Hinsdale is spending a lot of time on its own training protocols, Rataj said. Local residents should be willing to “underwrite some level of mistakes” from the new officers, he added.
“It takes a solid three or four months to … teach them the job, teach them all the roads, teach them all the people and get them up and going and up to speed.”