Free transportation to Keene's COVID-19 vaccination site is now available for those in the community who need a lift to their appointments.
Tricia Zahn, director of the Greater Monadnock Public Health Network, said two local volunteer organizations — Community Volunteer Transportation Company (CVTC) and Volunteers Enabling Transportation (VET) — have donated time to give people rides since last week.
Vaccination sites have been set up across New Hampshire. Keene’s drive-thru site is at 110 Krif Road (follow the signs to the end of the road).
Based in Peterborough, CVTC serves the public health network's entire coverage area — Cheshire County and a handful of communities in western Hillsborough County — and is the better option for those dependent on a wheelchair, she explained, while VET covers Cheshire County only.
CVTC will offer transportation to weekday and weekend appointments, Zahn said, and VET, which is in Keene, will provide rides from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.
Both services allow one rider at a time, or two from the same household.
"Volunteer driver programs are an important piece in our regional work to increase access to healthcare," Zahn said in an email. "When these services started they were not planning on working through a pandemic or [bringing] people to a mass vaccination clinic appointment; however, they stand ready to support our community in the Greater Monadnock Region."
Getting your vaccine
The Greater Monadnock Public Health Network — one of 13 public health networks statewide — is spearheading the vaccine rollout in the region.
Proof of identification, such as a driver’s license or payroll stub, is required during the appointment, Zahn said previously.
A pre-vaccination questionnaire will also need to be filled out, and will be sent to the person’s email 12 hours prior to arrival at the appointment. However, the site provides a tablet to anyone who does not complete the questionnaire before arriving.
Both authorized COVID-19 vaccines — one by Pfizer-BioNTech, the other by Moderna — show about a 95 percent efficacy rate, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
The most commonly reported side effects, which typically last several days, were pain at the injection site, tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, joint pain and fever, the FDA says.
Those who fall under the state’s Phase 1B, which includes residents 65 and older and those with two or more serious medical conditions, have been able to register for a vaccine appointment since the end of January.
Appointments can be made online at vaccines.nh.gov or by calling the state's hotline at 2-1-1.
Confirmation from a health-care provider is needed for those with serious medical conditions to register.
Cheshire Medical Center in Keene and Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough say they have created lists of their patients with qualifying medical conditions, who should be getting emails with instructions for setting up appointments.
If further guidance is needed, people can contact their primary-care provider.
Those who fall under Phase 1A — such as first responders and health-care workers — can also still make an appointment if they haven’t already.
To schedule a ride, call CVTC at 821-0569 or VET at 499-8956.