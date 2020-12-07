As long-term care facilities statewide — and one locally — report outbreaks of COVID-19, area nursing homes say they are strictly enforcing safety protocols to prevent the viral disease’s spread.
Local nursing homes have continued or reinstated precautions implemented in the spring, and officials also say they’re better prepared now than at the start of the pandemic.
“Early on in this pandemic, there was a shortage of PPE and testing,” said Lori Mayer, a spokeswoman for Genesis Healthcare, which runs several local nursing homes. “As we prepare for the next wave, we are seeing substantial improvement in both.”
Coronavirus cases have been surging throughout the fall, and more than 4,600 people are currently infected with the disease, according to the state. Health officials have cautioned that as the virus spreads among the general public the risk increases that those in long-term care facilities will become infected.
That appears to be happening. The state recently announced outbreaks in a number of facilities — recalling the surge of outbreaks during the pandemic’s first wave.
N.H. Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said last month that the state will likely see more outbreaks at nursing homes as community transmission continues.
“The staff that take care of these residents are part of our communities,” she said during a news conference Nov. 12. “They go to our grocery stores, they interact with everybody else in the community, and our elderly residents in long-term care facilities don’t have the option to socially distance themselves from their caregivers.”
Several long-term care facilities in the Monadnock Region have reported at least one COVID-19 case since the start of the pandemic. Two — Hillside Village’s Prospect-Woodward assisted-living center in Keene in recent weeks and Crotched Mountain in Greenfield in the spring — have experienced outbreaks of the viral disease.
An outbreak, as defined by the state, involves three or more people associated with a facility having an active case of the viral disease at the same time.
The outbreak at Hillside’s Prospect-Woodward center — which is for seniors who are mostly independent, but may need some medical assistance, compared to the 24-hour medical supervision of a nursing home — is still active, according to the state health department.
As of Thursday, there had been a total of 13 cases among residents and seven among staff. One death associated with the outbreak has also been confirmed.
Executive Director Jolynn Whitten said that once cases began rising this fall, the facility reinstated safety protocols that had been implemented in the spring.
These include forgoing visitation, except in end-of-life situations, and stopping group dining and activities, which were barred in the spring but allowed again in October, per the state’s guidance.
These precautions are in addition to cleaning and sanitizing frequently, requiring mask wearing and screening staff members daily for symptoms of the novel coronavirus.
“With continued precautions in place and everyone’s diligence to the established protocols, we hope to restore our community to the previous reopening status soon,” she said in an email Friday. She declined to comment further Friday.
Although COVID-19 can be fatal for younger patients, people who are older or have underlying medical conditions are at an elevated risk of serious complications, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Congregate living settings are especially risky, health officials say, with residents often partaking in social activities and group dining.
Nursing homes and other long-term care facilities in New Hampshire have been hit hard during the pandemic, accounting for 13 percent of the state’s cases, 26 percent of hospitalizations and 80 percent of deaths.
Another recent case of COVID-19 was at American House in Keene, where a resident tested positive for the viral disease last week. In response, the senior living facility — which also provides long-term care — implemented stricter protocols to prevent the virus’ spread, including suspending visitation and keeping residents in their rooms as much as possible.
Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland has implemented similar safeguards, according to Administrator Kathryn Kindopp, in accordance with the state’s guidance.
Three individuals associated with the county-run facility — two staff members and one resident — have tested positive in recent weeks.
In an effort to prevent more cases, Kindopp said the nursing home continues to prohibit visitation, except at the end of life. It has also stopped allowing communal dining and activities and is canceling outside appointments.
All other pandemic rules are still in place, she noted, such as actively screening employees, requiring they wear face masks and social distancing. As an added precaution, Kindopp said staff are also now required to wear goggles and face shields while in the building.
“If any resident has any concerning symptom, they are immediately placed on symptom observation precautions, and additional PPE must be donned to enter the room,” she said in an email.
In regard to personal protective equipment, Kindopp said the facility is in good shape, especially in comparison to the start of the pandemic, when testing and personal PPE were scarce nationwide.
“We worked very hard early on to gain on our PPE to have a good supply on hand for any outbreak condition, so we have been able to keep ahead at this point with our PPE stock,” she said.
But she admitted that while Maplewood remains confident in its protocols, the pandemic can feel overwhelming. Rules and protocols are constantly changing, Kindopp explained, and often the state and national guidelines don’t entirely match up.
This can lead to a lot of frustration for Maplewood staff, she added.
“It can feel at times, that [the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services] would have us focus on paperwork more so than resident care,” Kindopp said.
Genesis Healthcare — which has nursing homes in Keene, Winchester and Peterborough — has had the same policies in place since March, according to spokeswoman Lori Mayer.
At its facilities in Keene and Winchester, 10 cases of COVID-19 have been reported since the spring, and mostly included staff, Mayer said. No cases have reported at the Peterborough facility.
However, she said the facilities are far more prepared now.
Like Maplewood, Genesis has squirreled away sufficient personal protective equipment in case of another surge. The company has also adjusted its sourcing for these products, Mayer said.
Its Pennsylvania headquarters is now a warehouse and distribution hub, she said, to ensure supplies are sent where they are needed most.
At this point, Mayer said it’s up to the public to ensure the virus doesn’t continue to spread.
“The reality is the virus is coming from the community,” she said, “and now more than ever, we need our communities to follow masking, social distancing and other protocols to stop the virus.”