As the world contends with the COVID-19 pandemic, a nightmare scenario played out this past week at a nursing facility in Vermont: six residents with the disease dead since last Thursday.
Starting in late February, the novel coronavirus also devastated a nursing home in Kirkland, Wash. Together, these stories spotlight the particular danger when an infectious disease strikes a vulnerable population.
In the midst of the outbreak at Burlington Health & Rehab, its parent company says it has tightened protocols to help keep residents safe.
“Relatively speaking, Burlington Health and Rehabilitation Center had an early case of COVID-19 and was one of the first cases in Vermont,” Dr. Larry Smith said in an email. Smith is regional medical director of Genesis Healthcare, which owns the facility, along with five nursing homes in the Monadnock Region. “While our precautions were ahead of many guidelines in Vermont, we have since implemented even more precautions in Vermont and New Hampshire.”
Residents of Burlington Health & Rehab have accounted for all but three of the deaths among Vermont’s COVID-19 patients tallied to date. As of Wednesday night, a total of 24 people from the facility, including staff, had tested positive for the disease, according to Vermont Department of Health spokesman Ben Truman.
Although COVID-19 can be fatal for younger patients, too, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that those who are older or have underlying medical conditions may be at an elevated risk of serious complications.
As of July 2019 in Cheshire County, nearly 20 percent of the population was 65 or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Genesis Healthcare — which has facilities in Keene, Winchester and Peterborough — has restricted residents to their rooms and canceled all outside appointments, unless medically necessary, according to Smith.
All communal dining and activities have also been canceled, he noted, and residents are having their temperatures taken twice daily and being monitored for possible symptoms of the disease: fever, cough and shortness of breath.
These restrictions are in addition to protocols that have been in place since early March, including that all employees are screened for symptoms before every shift. Any staff member with symptoms is sent home immediately, Smith said, and is required to remain home until the illness ends.
All visitation is also barred, except to residents receiving end-of-life care, according to spokeswoman Lori Mayer. To make the distance easier for both residents and their families, Mayer said, videoconferencing is being offered at each facility.
Photos of the residents smiling and holding messages to their loved ones written on white boards are also being posted to Genesis Healthcare’s Facebook page.
“I love and miss you,” reads one.
“I’m okay and working on crossword puzzles,” says another.
Anyone interested in writing letters to residents can send them to Genesis Healthcare Keene Center, 677 Court St., Keene, NH 03431.
Outside of the Genesis umbrella, Westmoreland’s Maplewood Nursing Home — which is owned and run by Cheshire County — has implemented similar safeguards, according to Administrator Kathryn Kindopp.
Prohibiting visitation, canceling outside appointments and conducting routine temperature and symptom checks are part of that, she said. Residents are also mostly staying in their rooms.
“The normal baseline practice for any illness that is contagious is for residents to be kept in their rooms,” Kindopp said in an email. “... barring any [symptoms], they can come out of their rooms and we work to maintain social distancing.”
The facility also keeps a consistently updated document that staff members refer to regarding changes they’ve made since January, she said, as the pandemic is constantly evolving.
At this point, Kindopp said, Maplewood is doing everything it can to keep residents healthy and safe.
“It goes without saying that all of this is unprecedented, and so much is coming at nursing homes so fast, that trying to digest it and respond to it seems overwhelming and nearly impossible,” she said. “It’s a lot to absorb in a very short amount of time, but we are committed to learning all that we can from what is happening throughout our country.”