The Monadnock Interfaith Project will host a community-wide meeting tonight to discuss the affordable housing crisis, according to a news release from the organization.
The virtual meeting will run from 7 to 8 p.m. and feature speakers from Community Change, a national community organizing group. The discussion will focus on explaining housing issues and considering housing trust funds as a potential option to address housing challenges in the Monadnock Region.
Housing trust funds are established by a local, county or state government, usually using public funds, to support affordable housing, according to Community Change. Housing trust funds are aimed at increasing and preserving the supply of safe and sanitary affordable housing for very low-income households, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
People interested in attending the meeting can go to mipnh.org for the Zoom link. For questions, Monadnock Interfaith Project Community Organizer Angela Pape can be reached at 603-801-3284 or angelapape.mip@gmail.com.