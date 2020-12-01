Following the consumer blitz of extended Black Friday sales and Cyber Monday, local nonprofit organizations are hoping area residents have enough left in their pockets to give back.
Giving Tuesday is a global movement that celebrates philanthropy. This year’s charitable giving campaign kicks off Tuesday.
The event was created by the 92nd Street Y, a New York City-based cultural center, and has since grown into a social media phenomenon with the hashtag #GivingTuesday.
And while the event has always been an important one for area charities, local nonprofit leaders say the COVID-19 pandemic has heightened their need for financial support.
“We’re doing okay at the moment, but we are also thinking ahead through the winter for calls we may get,” said Rebecca Roy, founder of Draft Gratitude in Winchester, an all-volunteer organization that gives unwanted draft horses a place to call home. “I just don’t know what the situation is.”
With a goal of $2,781, the organization hopes to purchase hay and grain for the 13 draft horses in Draft Gratitude’s care. Any money left over will go toward helping other horses.
In recent years, Roy noted, the nonprofit group’s Giving Tuesday fundraising goal has been met. “It’s amazing, really, the number of people that get behind it, and it’s an exciting day to give, a fun day,” Roy said.
The Keene Family YMCA plans to use its Giving Tuesday funds to expand its academic support and enrichment child care program.
The program, launched in September in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, is designed to help working families with students in kindergarten through 5th grade.
The children receive support with their remote-learning assignments and participate in other activities throughout the day.
As the Y sees it, the academic portion of the pandemic is “the most pressing community need,” according to Development and Community Impact Coordinator Paul Miller.
“It’s been operating ... for more than three dozen families right now, but we would like to expand our program to serve as many families as possible, knowing that this is another round of stressors for families,” he said.
Miller said the Y has no set donation goal, and added that the Savings Bank of Walpole has committed to match up to $5,000 worth of donations.
Apple Hill Center for Chamber Music, an international performance and education arts organization in Nelson, is accepting funds to help survive the pandemic and eventually get back to its normal programming.
In a typical year, the center hosts a summer program for about 300 students from around the world, who rehearse and perform music under the tutorship of its faculty. Apple Hill also hosts a summer concert series on Tuesday nights.
But Director Lenny Matczynski said the pandemic has cut into Apple Hill’s profits because of lost tuition and other income. The center is also in the midst of a large construction project to expand its residential and education buildings, he noted.
“Giving Tuesday will help us stay strong and be ready for when we are in-person again,” he said in an email.
Similar to the Y, the center doesn’t have a set fundraising goal, but Matczynski said a former student pledged to match up to $5,000.
Meanwhile, the Monadnock Rugby Football Club, which had its games canceled due to the pandemic, is raising funds to kick-start next year’s season.
Will Schoefmann, treasurer and Web administrator, said the adult club team has a goal of $250 to pay for its overhead costs, such as winter indoor training space and fees to its national and regional affiliates. These funds would usually be raised through members dues, he explained, but those haven’t been collected because the team isn’t competing.
Keene State College is also asking for donations from the community Tuesday. The college’s website said the goal is 111 donors, the number of years since the institution’s founding.
The donations will default to a fund that helps students offset the cost of tuition, according to spokeswoman Kelly Ricaurte, but donors can also pick a different college fund if desired.
Reality Check in Jaffrey has a Giving Tuesday goal of $2,500 to support its substance misuse prevention, education and treatment services.
And the Greater Keene Rotaract Club will use the money it raises Tuesday for Operation Elves. Started in 2018, the program sponsors local children in financial need by giving them gifts for the holidays.
With a $25 donation, people can help fill the stocking of a local child, according to Maddie Phaneuf, the club’s secretary and social media coordinator.
The club hopes to raise $1,000, Phaneuf said, which would fill the stockings of 40 children.
She added that Giving Tuesday is especially important for Rotaract this year, with the club unable to host its usual December fundraiser amid the pandemic.
“In all honesty,” Phaneuf said, “Giving Tuesday might be our saving grace.”
Donations for Giving Tuesday can be made at the organizations’ websites. For the Monadnock Rugby Football Team, visit its Facebook page to donate on Amazon or PayPal. Donations to the Keene Rotaract Club can be made on its GoFundMe page.
More information on Giving Tuesday is available at hq.givingtuesday.org.