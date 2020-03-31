Several local state liquor stores are temporarily closed due to staffing limitations, according to a Facebook post from the N.H. Liquor and Wine Outlets.
Local stores in Hinsdale, Jaffrey, Swanzey, Walpole and Winchester are among the 10 that have closed, and customers are told to visit stores in neighboring locations.
The state liquor stores have been deemed an essential business during the stay-at-home order mandated by Gov. Chris Sununu last week.
The businesses have limited store hours to 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Sunday, according to its website.