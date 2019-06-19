A local mental health agency is slated to have its contract with the state extended this week, ending nearly a month of uncertainty after the state canceled without explanation the organization’s process for securing funding.
The one-year contracts for the Monadnock Area Peer Support Agency and seven other organizations like it are scheduled to come before the N.H. Executive Council today. If approved, the July 1 contract will give the Keene organization $275,105, according to the June 19 Executive Council agenda. The eight agencies would receive a collective $2.6 million through June 30, 2020, if the contracts pass, the agenda shows.
(Editor's note: The Executive Council unanimously approved the funding at its meeting June 19.)
Concerns over a potential lapse in state funding for the Keene peer-support agency were sparked May 1 when the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services discontinued a request for proposals that would guarantee two years of state funding for the agencies. The prospect of canceled state support would have likely put the future of the agency on Beaver Street in question, since this accounts for about 95 percent of its annual budget.
The Keene nonprofit organization, established in the 1990s, supports people with mental health needs through interactions with trained peers, groups and offering short stays in respite beds for members who don’t want to be alone during a mental health crisis. Monadnock Area Peer Support’s services are non-therapeutic, but teach members to anticipate and plan for rough patches to help them avoid frequent hospitalizations.
Last year, 313 people received face-to-face support through programs at the agency and its outreach activities, according to Executive Director Peter Starkey. Staff also answered roughly 300 to 400 calls each month from people seeking support for a mental health condition, he added.
Starkey said Tuesday that the abrupt cancellation — followed by the expedited contract-renewal process — has strained his agency.
“It sort of goes back to that uneasiness of where do vendors for the state fit in when it comes to applying for funds, when it comes to negotiating for contracts,” he said. “It’s not a great feeling to have your (request for proposals) canceled and then to sort of have to rush through this process and not be methodical about it.”
Starkey said a representative from the state health department, which manages the contracts, told him that a request for proposals for a new contract beyond 2020 may be posted in January.
The state health department previously declined to discuss why it canceled the request for proposals. Department spokesman Jake Leon said in a statement last month that the department cannot speak publicly about the reasons. But N.H. Sen. Tom Sherman, D-Rye, who chairs the Senate’s Health and Human Services Committee, said at the time that Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeffrey A. Meyers had told him the bid process was canceled for administrative reasons and that the state remains committed to peer- support services.
In an email Tuesday, Leon reiterated the importance of peer support.
“The (contract) amendment ensures funding these critical services are available to clients of these agencies,” he wrote. “The department anticipates procuring peer support services in the following fiscal year to ensure they remain available to the people in our communities who most benefit from these services.”
Peer-support organizations are an important component of the state’s new 10-year mental health plan, which stresses the importance of these services to people with mental illness. It also calls for integrating the services “throughout the continuum of care.”
Monadnock Area Peer Support Agency’s most recent two-year contract expired last June, Executive Council minutes show. Between Monadnock Area Peer Support and the seven other agencies affected by the request-for-proposals cancellation, the department committed to pay more than $5 million over 2016 and 2017, with about 55 percent coming from the federal government and the remainder from the state’s general fund.
After the contract with Monadnock Area Peer Support expired, the state extended it by a year, according to Starkey. His agency submitted a new proposal in March, a few weeks after the state published the request that officials later canceled.
In the interim, Starkey said, Monadnock Area Peer Support intends to offer a scaled-back vision for new services in the region. In the previous request for proposals, he noted, the agency pitched a new center in Peterborough and programs that would bring peer support to the emergency department and to Keene State College. But the agency’s next proposal may be more incremental, according to Starkey, for fear of receiving less funding.
“We’re not in an environment that supports bold, innovative practices,” he said.
Members, he said, are also gearing up for concerted advocacy efforts before the Legislature to ensure continued funding.
If the Executive Council approves the one-year contract, it will go into effect July 1.