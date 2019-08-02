A Winchester man was sentenced recently in Cheshire County Superior Court on domestic-violence and other charges.
Joshua C. Cole, 25, pleaded guilty to domestic violence–simple assault, criminal threatening, criminal mischief and attempted violation of a protective order, all misdemeanors.
On March 27 in Winchester, according to charging documents, Cole punched a woman in the face, broke her phone and threatened to kill her. A few days later, Cole called his father from jail and told him to tell the woman to call his lawyer, violating a no-contact order, according to one of the charges.
Cole was sentenced to 59 days in jail, which he had already served in pretrial confinement. He received an additional one-year jail sentence, suspended for five years on condition of good behavior, and four years’ probation. He was ordered to pay $129.99 in restitution for the damaged cellphone.
Prosecutors dropped felony charges of second-degree assault–domestic violence and witness tampering.
Others recently sentenced include:
* Kaitlyn Johnson, 28, of Winchester pleaded guilty to selling fentanyl in Winchester on Dec. 12. She was sentenced to 12 months in jail, half of which is suspended for five years on condition of good behavior; two years’ probation after release; and a fine and penalty totaling $620, which was suspended for two years.
* Steven L. Hale, 52, of Troy pleaded guilty to misdemeanor possession of a controlled drug. Prosecutors amended the original charge from a felony — alleging possession of a powder containing fentanyl and cocaine in Jaffrey in April 2018 — to a misdemeanor. Hale was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all suspended for two years, and a combined $434 fine and penalty, which was also suspended for two years.