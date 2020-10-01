A local man has been sentenced to 10 to 20 years in N.H. State Prison after pleading guilty earlier this month to sexually abusing a child.
Michael R. McGloin, 51, pleaded guilty Sept. 16 in Cheshire County Superior Court to two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, according to court records. The charges alleged that he sexually assaulted a child younger than 13 in Marlborough at some point between January 2018 and May 2020.
McGloin has lived in Marlborough and Keene, according to the records.
An additional 10 to 20 years in prison were suspended for life on condition of good behavior.