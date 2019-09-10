A Keene man is facing charges after leading officers on a car chase in the city Sunday afternoon, police said.
Michael W. Ryan Jr., 42, faces charges of driving after revocation or suspension, driving under the influence, disobeying an officer, resisting arrest, reckless operation and criminal contempt, all misdemeanors. Keene police Lt. Steven Tenney said the contempt charge is due to Ryan being out on bail on a pending drug charge.
About 3:25 p.m. Sunday, police pulled Ryan over in the area of Key Road, but once the officer stepped out of the vehicle Ryan drove off, Tenney said.
Tenney said Ryan drove onto Route 101, then turned north on Route 12 before exiting onto Maple Avenue and then turning onto Old Walpole Road.
Near the intersection of Old Walpole Road and Wyman Road, Ryan’s vehicle spun out and left the road, and he fled on foot into the woods, where officers apprehended him, Tenney said.
Ryan, who was not seriously injured, was held without bail overnight pending an arraignment Monday, Tenney said.