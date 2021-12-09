WESTMORELAND — A town resident who prosecutors accused this year of choking a woman and trying to sexually assault her has been sentenced on lesser criminal charges.
Elio Merida-Martinez, 33, pleaded guilty in Cheshire County Superior Court last month to simple assault and false imprisonment, both misdemeanors.
County prosecutors dropped felony-level charges of assault and aggravated sexual assault as part of a plea deal, court records show. Merida-Martinez received a fully suspended sentence after having spent 179 days in jail.
In indictments issued in January, prosecutors said Merida-Martinez had a couple of months earlier choked the woman, whom he knew, and said he was going to rape her. He then began forcibly removing her clothing, they alleged.
Prosecutors said the events occurred on one day in November 2020.