Libraries continue to roll out phased reopening strategies, with multiple towns announcing extended hours or ending appointment-only or curbside-pickup-only systems as summer rolls in and COVID-19 infection numbers continue to trend downward.
As of June 17, a total of 718,000 New Hampshire residents had been fully vaccinated, or just over 53 percent of the population.
As the majority of the state is in a “low or minimal” state of transmission of the virus, the state has announced more relaxed guidelines, including giving the go-ahead to discontinue wearing face masks in most non-crowded situations both indoors and outdoors.
As these new recommendations roll out, local libraries, some of which have been operating for the last year on appointment-only or curbside service, are beginning to reopen their doors officially.
After the more relaxed guidelines were announced by the state on June 17, the Ingalls Memorial Library in Rindge announced it would be starting on “phase 5” of its reopening plan.
As part of this phase, masks are no longer required either for fully vaccinated patrons or staff or people not showing any symptoms of COVID-19. The library will continue to provide masks at the entrance for any resident who wants to wear one and will continue to provide hand sanitizer at the entrance and checkout. Sneeze guards and regular sanitation will continue to be in place.
“Up until this week, we have requested that they wear masks, and as of Saturday, we’ve removed that mandate,” Library Director Donna Straitiff said last month. “Staff are no longer required to wear masks, but we all have our masks on us, and we are happy to mask up upon request if someone is uncomfortable and requests it.”
As part of this next stage, the Rindge library will again offer in-person programming, though it will be outside or at the Meeting House when possible to allow for social distancing. Weekly storytime will be held outside when weather allows, but if it needs to move inside, it will still be held, Straitiff said.
“We’re slowly putting in-person programming back on the calendar. We’re almost back to normal, which is exciting,” Straitiff said.
Ingalls Memorial Library has been open for in-person browsing since last June, but Straitiff said the library has continued its curbside service throughout the past year and will carry on that service as long as users are interested in having it.
In Temple, the library is open to patrons after a year of only curbside service, but solely on a by-appointment basis.
The Mansfield Public Library officially reopened June 28 and will allow one person or family to be admitted at a time.
Visits can be reserved in 20-minute blocks and can be used to browse books or use the computer.
While appointments are recommended, patrons can also stop by to see if there is an opening available. The library will provide a “traffic sign” on the door — if the light is green, there is no current appointment, and residents can walk in. A red light means to wait. Curbside service is planned to continue indefinitely.
Lyndeborough’s J.A. Tarbell Library has also resumed public access, though with restricted hours. Until recently, the library was open only by appointment, or for curbside delivery services.
The J.A. Tarbell’s new hours are Monday through Thursday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It recently added a short evening window on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m.
“We’re here, and open for browsing,” said Librarian Brenda Cassidy.
Social distancing and masking aren’t required, but are being “highly recommended.”
Cassidy said the library has been following the lead of the other town buildings, which are also opening back up with masks recommended but not required. She said it’s been a mixed bag as to whether patrons wear them in the building.
In addition to reopening services, the library’s community room is now open for meetings, once again. Cassidy said the library is offering its usual summer reading program but won’t have in-person programming until the fall. However, community groups, including the local bridge club, have been welcomed back.
“They’re very happy to be back,” Cassidy said.
The Jaffrey Public Library is entering its Summer Learning program with more hours available to the public than ever before.
Jaffrey will continue to allow patrons in to browse and check out books but will require properly worn masks for patrons over the age of 2.
John Stone, chair of the Jaffrey Public Library Board of Trustees, said in a recent announcement that the restrictions will continue for the safety of the library’s patrons, and the library will be providing some of its summer programs outdoors, some without masks required.
“With the relaxed [Centers for Disease Control] guidelines, you may question this decision, but the answer is simple,” Stone wrote. “Many of our patrons, including our community’s children and those who are immuno-compromised, are not eligible for vaccination. While the impact of variants is still an unknown, we are obligated to keep our facility safe for all of our visitors, especially as the number of visitors has increased dramatically. We would rather require masks than restrict the number of people in the facility.”
The Jaffrey Public Library staff has been vaccinated but will continue to wear masks within the facility.
While the Peterborough Town Library has been holding weekly family storytimes in person outside at the Peterborough Community Center since June 1, it’s planning a more extensive re-opening in July.
As of Tuesday, the Peterborough Town Library will be open for browsing at its temporary location on Peterborough Street. The library will be open five days a week, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Browsing at the temporary location will be available only for the month of July, as the library prepares to move back into its main location on Concord Street during the month of August. Moving will begin on Aug. 9, and the library will be closed until the move is complete. The library will not hold any virtual programs in August. The reopening of the Concord Street location is planned for Sept. 13, including more evening hours.
