As the state loosens restrictions that were put into effect during the Safer at Home order, libraries around the region have been busy looking for ways to enhance services for patrons.
The New Ipswich Library and Ingalls Memorial Library in Rindge have both opened to the public in some way. The James A. Tuttle Library in Antrim began offering appointment visits on July 1, and the Jaffrey Public Library recently hosted outdoor browsing for the first time, while others have started offering curbside pickup and other services.
Michelle Pelletier, director of the New Ipswich Library, said the first week of opening resulted in a decent turnout. She said deciding to reopen the library came through discussions with the trustees and the urging of patrons.
“During curbside, a lot of people just kept saying, ‘I want to look, I want to browse,’” Pelletier said.
Since there isn’t typically a huge amount of traffic in the library at one time, Pelletier said she felt comfortable reopening with both employees and patrons required to wear masks. Even though the library can operate at only 50 percent capacity, which means only a total of 12 employees and people at one time, Pelletier doesn’t see any issue with it.
“We never have that many people,” she said. “But I can understand why some of the bigger libraries haven’t opened.”
She said curbside, which is still being offered, was a little slow and hopes reopening will bring more people out.
“People are still reading, but I want people to come back to the library,” Pelletier said. “I’m hoping people will come back.”
Imagine Your Story, the summer reading program at libraries around the region, is already in full swing or beginning soon and its filled with Bingo sheets, online storytimes and opportunities to win prizes.
There are craft projects and STEAM activities to keep the young readers busy, along with scavenger hunts, Lego competitions and virtual art exhibits.
Book returns are now being accepted at many local libraries during specified times and materials are then quarantined anywhere from 72 hours to seven days.
Ingalls Memorial is also offering Thursday Tales on the Rindge Town Common at 3 p.m. for fun stories and imaginative tales. New Ipswich is also offering outdoor story time on Tuesdays at 10 a.m.
Antrim
The James A. Tuttle Library began offering appointments for library use on July 1 and will continue curbside service for anyone who is not comfortable returning to the library.
The library is scheduling appointments for one person or a family for a 30-minute time slot. Adults and children over the age of 2 will be required to wear a face covering. Guidelines for social distancing are in place, and patrons are asked to not reshelve books that have been touched. Call 588-6786 to reserve a time or set up a curbside pickup.
Bennington
Curbside hours continue continue at the Dodge Library with patrons allowed to pick up materials on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. To reserve items, use the online catalog or call 588-6585 or email dodgelibrary1@comcast.net.
Dublin
The library began offering curbside pickup earlier this month by appointment only with holds or requests being done by logging in to your library account. Scheduled pickup times are Monday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. When holds are ready, there will be an email or phone notification, and then patrons must call 563-8658 to schedule a pickup time.
There are also Take & Make Craft Bags for pickup during the times on Monday and Wednesday, as well as book bundles with pre-selected books for kids and young adults.
Greenfield
The Stephenson Memorial Library began its phased reopening on June 23 by opening the book drop to start collecting some of the 700 borrowed items that need to be returned, open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For those without Internet access, appointments can be made to use the computers at the library, Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Masks are required, and prior to use, the keyboard and mouse will be covered, and the counter and chair arms will be disinfected. No earphones, notepaper, or writing tools will be provided. The rest of the library is off limits.
Hancock
The library reopened to the public on June 29, with some guidelines put in place to keep everyone safe. There is one door for entering and another for exiting the library. The number of people in the library is limited to 10 — including staff — and masks are required. Public computers will be available for 30-minute time slots.
Patrons can still also use the entryway pickup by reserving materials through the online catalog (hancock.biblionix.com), by emailing hancocklibrary@comcast.net or calling 525-4411.
Jaffrey
The Jaffrey Public Library continues to offer 100 curbside appointment slots each week, and can now be scheduled online at www.townofjaffrey.com/jaffrey-public-library. All you need to do is place your reserves, and once you have received notification they are ready, sign up for a time slot.
For the month of July, outdoor browsing hours are Wednesdays 2 to 4:30 p.m., and Thursdays 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Outdoor browsing is a “shine only” event; curbside appointment services happen rain or shine. For more information, contact the library at 532-7301. Social distancing must be maintained, and patrons will be required to use hand sanitizer and wear a mask.
The book drop is open to accept returns.
Peterborough
With the library undergoing its renovation and expansion project, the temporary location is located at 1 Jaffrey Road, Unit #2.
Curbside service began on June 15, and requests for materials can be made by visiting https://peterboroughtownlibrary.org/.
When placing a hold online, patrons will be prompted to choose a pickup time with staff asking for 24 hours to prepare your items. Holds will be available for pickup Tuesday through Friday in accordance to preferred pickup times.
Designated bins will be placed outside the library’s new temporary location on the sidewalk with returns accepted Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Items are not to be returned to the 2 Concord St. location due to construction and the library operations having moved.
Rindge
The Ingalls Memorial opened to the public on June 15, and patrons will not need an appointment to access the building. Staff will wear face coverings over their noses and mouths at all times when patrons are present, and in public or shared staff areas when coworkers are present. Hand sanitizer will be available for staff and patrons at both entrances/exits and at checkout locations.
Patrons are encouraged to wear face coverings while in the building, but are not required. Face coverings will be available at both entrances for those patrons who need one. Staff will maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from coworkers and patrons at all times, and patrons are requested to maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from other patrons.
Enhanced cleaning measures have been implemented in keeping with the governor’s orders, so frequently touched services will be cleaned at least every two hours, and circulation desks will be cleaned between each patron. Sneeze guards have been installed at both circulation desks.
Building occupancy is limited to 50 percent capacity.
Contact-free curbside delivery will continue to be available, and browsing by appointment will be offered for those most vulnerable and not comfortable being out in public. This service will be available Monday through Friday, during the half hour before opening for the day. Appointments are being limited to either two individuals or two couples, and patrons are asked to schedule an appointment the day before.
For the time being, neighbors, friends or family members will be allowed to check out items for patrons who are not comfortable visiting, or who are unable to come to the library on their own.