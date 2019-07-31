Several local leaders signed on to a joint letter supporting Republican Gov. Chris Sununu’s decision to veto the Democratic-majority Legislature’s two-year, $13 billion budget in June.
Since then, the governor and Democrats have been in a stalemate, with hearings scheduled in August on the impacts of the continuing resolution the state is operating under — essentially the previous budget with some cuts, such as a 4 percent reduction in adequacy education aid.
The letter, dated July 24, was signed by 50 municipal leaders, including Swanzey Selectmen Bill Hutwelker and Sylvester Karasinski, Rindge Selectman Robert Hamilton and Winchester Budget Committee member Chester Lapointe II.
Collectively, the signatories urge Senate President Donna Soucy, D-Manchester, and House Speaker Steve Shurtleff, D-Concord, to “work with Governor Sununu in crafting a true compromise budget, with buy-in from both Democrats and Republicans.”
Sununu’s reasons for vetoing the budget are highlighted in the letter, including what Republicans point to as a “$100 million structural deficit” going into 2021. Democratic lawmakers assert their two-year budget is balanced for its duration.
Lapointe, who plans to run for Cheshire House District 13 in 2020, said in an email that he signed the letter for fiscal reasons, such as the governor’s opposition to the Legislature, in its budget, freezing the business profits tax, which was set to go down 0.2 percentage points from 7.7 percent.
LaPointe wrote that low taxes and fiscal restraint are what has allowed New Hampshire to prosper and become the “beacon of personal liberty” in the Northeast. He wrote that he applauded Sununu for this veto and others, calling him the “champion” of the state’s tax-paying population.
Hutwelker, who is also the moderator for the Monadnock Regional School District, said he signed the letter on his own behalf as a Republican, less in support of any particular side, but rather in urging bipartisan consensus to push the budget over the finish line.
“Realistically, for me, it’s not so much supporting one side or the other as it is [encouraging] them to sit down and talk to each other, and come up with a budget that’s satisfactory to both sides,” Hutwelker said. “You’re going to lose on some things, win on some others.”
Karasinski and Hamilton were unreachable for comment.
Hutwelker said the disagreements between the parties over fiscal responsibility and funding for education and other programs are not new, but since voters elected Democratic majorities in both chambers and reelected a Republican governor in the midterms, compromise should be expected.
“It’s about stepping up and doing what’s right for the community,” Hutwelker said of the budgetary process at the state and local levels. “One of the main reasons I support Sununu is that he’s a reasonable guy. He’s not a polemic, he’s not a partisan.”
Two weeks ago, a letter criticizing Sununu over the impacts of the budget impasse at the local level was signed by Keene City Councilors Mitchell H. Greenwald and Bettina A. Chadbourne and Peterborough Selectwoman Karen Hatcher, along with more than two dozen mayors, selectmen and other local officials in New Hampshire.