Furry friends in Cheshire County may soon have an emergency veterinary clinic for urgent medicine needs and after-hours treatment.
After about four years without 24/7 animal care in Keene, a committee of local residents and members of city leadership is working with a veterinary group with locations across the country to establish an emergency clinic in the Elm City.
Fred Parsells, a retired Keene police officer and city resident for more than 50 years, has been working since October 2020 to recruit such a clinic. He said he received a written commitment from the group in January to open in the city.
Kathy Collinsworth, director of the Monadnock Humane Society in Swanzey and a member of the committee, said the veterinary group is looking at potential properties for a clinic with 5,000 square feet of commercial space. The company was not immediately reachable by The Sentinel on Wednesday for comment.
Collinsworth added that this type of veterinary care is sorely needed in the area, noting that the closest locations for around-the-clock treatment are in Concord and Deerfield, Mass.
“It’s about an hour's drive to the nearest emergency clinic,” Collinsworth said. “In an emergency situation, that could mean life or death. And even when you get there, some people could still be waiting for hours.”
Parsells said he contacted several veterinary organizations and heard back from one in January 2021. His initial goal was to get representatives of the group, including the CEO, to visit Keene, and they did in August.
Prior to their arrival, he established a committee with Collinsworth, Mayor George Hansel, Cheshire County Administrator Chris Coates and incoming Greater Keene & Peterborough Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Luca Paris.
Hansel has experienced the lack of emergency veterinary care first-hand.
“There’s definitely a need for this kind of resource. I’ve personally had to run my animal over to Concord for an emergency in the middle of the night," Hansel said, recounting an experience right before Christmas of 2019 with his cat, Sampson.
Although allergic to most pets, Paris — who started as head of the Keene and Peterborough chamber last September — said the new clinic would be invaluable to local pet-owners.
"To think people could potentially drive a half hour for emergency care as opposed to an hour is a big deal," Paris said. "I can't see how this isn't a good idea for the community."
Paris said the committee wanted to provide a welcoming and accommodating tour of the city to the veterinary group's representatives so that they would consider opening a practice there.
The veterinary company's CEO and staff visited again in September for a dinner meeting at Stonewall Farm in Keene with the committee, local veterinarians and members of the public, Parsells said.
Collinsworth noted that local veterinarians previously provided an on-call emergency rotation, but it hasn’t been available “for at least four years.” The Sentinel reached out to Cheshire Animal Hospital, Court Street Veterinary Hospital and Westside Animal Hospital but they did not comment for this article.
“The local vets do their job well ... they do great," Parsells said. “But they just can’t provide after-hours emergency service, and that’s what we need.”
And according to Collinsworth, that need is high.
The Monadnock Humane Society saw a record-setting 16 percent increase in adoptions during the pandemic, with 1,300 animals adopted in 2020 alone, she said. The humane society has a veterinarian on staff, but as a nonprofit organization, under state law, they cannot operate on owned animals, she said.
“More animals means more issues,” Collinsworth said. “The demand multiplies and it puts tremendous pressure on local vets.”
A new emergency clinic would not compete with the veterinarians already here, she said.
“They will only provide resources when others are unavailable."
Hansel said it's important for area residents to be able to care for their pets at any hour of the night or day.
“[Keene] has a lot of pets,” he said. “People consider them a part of the family, and this new clinic would provide a great resource.”