Several area elected officials are scheduled to campaign for Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar over the coming days, according to the Klobuchar campaign. Klobuchar is the senior U.S. senator from Minnesota.
From noon to 2 p.m. Friday, N.H. Sen. Jay Kahn and Keene City Councilor Raleigh Ormerod are slated to hold “Team Amy Office Hours” at the Keene Public Library at 60 Winter St. Kahn, a former Keene city councilor, represents most of Cheshire County in N.H. Senate District 10. Ormerod is a first-term city councilor who represents Keene’s Ward 1.
“Amy leads with a Midwestern work ethic,” Ormerod, who notes that he is also a Minnesota native, wrote in a letter to the editor published in The Sentinel last week. “We believe that in order to win and govern effectively, you must bring people together — not divide them. We like to get fired up about a person who best embodies positive American leadership, someone who can garner broad support among the different political parties.”
In closing the letter later, Ormerod calls Klobuchar “a gift to all of America.”
Also Friday, N.H. Sen. Jeanne Dietsch, D-Peterborough, plans to hold a similar event in Peterborough from 10 a.m. to noon at Parker and Sons Coffee Roasting at 166 Hancock Road. In addition to Peterborough, Dietsch’s N.H. Senate District 9 includes the local communities of Dublin, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Hancock, Jaffrey, Richmond and Troy. Dietsch also plans to stump for Klobuchar with James Smith, the former U.S. ambassador to Saudi Arabia, at a Monday meeting of Bedford Democrats. That gathering is scheduled from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Bedford Public Library at 3 Meetinghouse Road.
Friday evening, N.H. Executive Councilor Debora Pignatelli is scheduled to campaign for Klobuchar at the Hollis Democrats Awards Dinner at 6:30 p.m. at the Lawrence Barn Community Center at 28 Depot Road in Hollis. Pignatelli, D-Nashua, represents the area communities of Antrim, Bennington, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Jaffrey, Peterborough, Richmond, Rindge, Swanzey and Troy as part of Executive Council District 5. Pignatelli also plans to hold “Team Amy” office hours with former Attorney General Joe Foster Saturday, from 2 to 4 p.m., at Riverwalk Cafe & Music Bar at 35 Railroad Square in Nashua.
On Monday, N.H. Rep. Lucy M. Weber, D-Walpole, is slated to join Rep. Karen Ebel, D-New London, for Team Amy Office Hours from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at True Brew Barista at 3 Bicentennial Square in Concord. Weber, who is speaker pro tempore of the N.H. House, is one of four members who represent Chesterfield, Hinsdale, Walpole and Westmoreland in Cheshire House District 1. Ebel, who is the House’s deputy speaker, represents Merrimack House District 5.