A pair of local lawmakers are calling on Gov. Chris Sununu to add representatives from Cheshire County to sit on the advisory boards that will help determine how to appropriate federal relief funds related to the COVID-19 outbreak.
In a letter to the editor, state Sen. Jay Kahn and Rep. Donovan Fenton, both Democrats representing Keene, called it “disappointing” that the governor had not appointed anyone from Cheshire County to sit on either the legislative advisory board or the stakeholder advisory board for the Governor’s Office of Emergency Relief and Recovery. They’re asking that the needs of the southwestern corner of the state be taken into consideration by adding more seats on the advisory boards.
“This omission can be easily corrected with additional governor appointments,” they wrote. “We respectfully request that the voice of Cheshire County and its needs be present in these important discussions.”
Among the needs Kahn and Donovan felt most pressing are strengthening local hospitals and wellness services, protecting vulnerable members of the community, maintaining the quality of public schools and colleges, enhancing access to broadband, funding for city and town responses to the crisis, helping small businesses and farms, and supporting first responders and other front-line and essential workers.
Sununu announced the formation of the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery on April 7. The office was modeled after former Gov. John Lynch’s New Hampshire Office of Economic Stimulus, which was created in response to the 2008 financial crisis.
The office was the subject of a recent lawsuit filed by state Democrats, who alleged that Sununu was expending stimulus funds without oversight from the legislative branch, though a number of legislators are on the legislative advisory committee. The suit was dismissed Wednesday by Superior Court Judge Dave Anderson.