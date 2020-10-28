Two N.H. House members who represent area towns appeared on a list of more than 140 Granite State small-business leaders endorsing U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen for re-election, according to a news release from the Shaheen campaign.
The local lawmakers are N.H. Rep. Jennie Gomarlo, D-Swanzey, of Gomarlo’s Inc., and Rep. Peter Leishman, D-Peterborough, of Milford-Bennington Railroad Co.
Gomarlo was joined by her husband, Michael, on the list. Also included were Julia Ferrari of Ashuelot, of Golgonooza Letter Foundry & Press; Phil and Judy Hueber of Chesterfield, of the Chesterfield Inn; Jim Putnam of Keene, retired, of Markem and Harbor Light Capital Partners; Sharon Rousmaniere of Roxbury, of Essential Health Nutrition and Wellness Counseling; Marcy Schepker of Harrisville, of Pear Tree Studio; Roger Weinreich of Gilsum, of Good Fortune Jewelry & Pawn; and Karin Wells of Peterborough, of Karinwells.com.
Shaheen, D-N.H., is running for re-election in Tuesday’s general election against Republican Bryant “Corky” Messner of Wolfeboro and Nashua Libertarian Justin O’Donnell. When not in Washington, Shaheen lives in Madbury.