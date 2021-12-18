There has been a lot of discussion about political polarization in this country, but the way Rep. Jim Creighton sees it, Democrats and Republicans in the N.H. Legislature actually agree on plenty.
Creighton, R-Antrim, a retired U.S. Army colonel and an instructor of leadership skills, said most bills are decided with little fanfare.
After the Legislature convenes next month, more than 100 bills on the consent calendar, a group of typically non-controversial measures, will be passed in under a minute, he said. Many other bills have at least some level of bipartisan support and go through the legislative process without much turmoil.
About 10 percent of the bills get most of the attention and engender much of the acrimony, he estimated.
“These are the bills that arise out of zealotry, or have a single-subject focus or are the result of self-aggrandizement, or bandstanding and we go through this craziness,” he said. “That’s what drives me nuts.
“About 90 percent of the bills go through in what I consider to be a reasonable process.”
He said he and others in the Republican majority showed leadership in the last legislative session on issues ranging from educational choice to Second Amendment rights to budget discipline and will continue to do so next year.
Creighton, who was supervisor of the checklist for four years in Antrim, would like to see more accountability brought to same-day voter registration. Those without proper identification must sign an affidavit attesting to their qualifications, but some people are concerned about inadequate follow-up to ensure the affidavit was truthful.
Fellow Republican Rep. Jennifer Rhodes, of Winchester, has signed on to a proposal that would legalize the use and possession of cannabis. She said responsible use of marijuana has become more acceptable and many of her constituents support legalization.
“I actually think this is one of the bigger bipartisan bills,” she said. “It has support from both sides. The idea is to leave people alone to make their own decisions. If they’re doing everything responsibly, who am I to say they can’t do that?”
The GOP continues to control the N.H. House, the Senate and the governorship, but majorities are slim and they will need to work with Democrats, said Rep. Cathryn Harvey, D-Chesterfield.
‘We still are a force to be reckoned with because of our numbers,” she said. “There will be a need to work across the aisle. For me, it’s trying to find areas of agreement and then building from there. Compromises are required on all sides. Unfortunately compromise has become a dirty word.”
She learned in a lengthy career as a music teacher that people benefit from working with one another.
“You have to collaborate to play music and have a pleasing outcome,” she said. “It is also a subject that allows a lot of creativity. There’s not just one way to produce the end result.”
Harvey is a co-sponsor of a bill that would prohibit the sale of cosmetic products tested on animals.
Rep. Daniel Adams Eaton, D-Stoddard, chairman of the Cheshire County Legislative Delegation, said there are many practical things to accomplish in the coming year.
“My priorities this session are finding the best and most equal use of the new infrastructure funds on the state level and on the county level, making sure that the new ambulance service goes smoothly without burden to taxpayers and producing a county budget that meets our needs with no or minimal (1 percent or less) increase,” he said in an email. “All of those tasks will keep me well occupied.”
The county announced in November that it plans to purchase the DiLuzio Ambulance Service. President Joe Biden signed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill into law last month.
Rep. Andrew Maneval, D-Harrisville, runs a consulting business and feels his skills as a consultant, an arbitrator and a mediator, could come in handy during his first legislative session.
He said mediators look at the 1979 Israel-Egypt peace treaty as an example of a great accomplishment achieved by identifying and achieving goals set by each side.
There should be ways to make achievements through compromise in the political arena as long as people can agree on basic facts, he said.
“If you start making stuff up, lying and propagandizing, now you’ve perverted the process and haven’t set out legitimate alternative perspectives,” he said. “Since we emerged from the caves, we understood that sharing a view of what is true is a way forward and having people state mistruths to get what they want is a way backward.”
Maneval will get a chance to test his mediation skills when the House convenes Jan. 5 in the exposition center at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Manchester. The site affords more opportunity for social distancing than the House chamber at the Capitol.
“Please support our ongoing efforts to maintain a risk-mitigated and healthy working environment for legislators and staff by staying home if you are experiencing any symptoms of illness,” House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, said in a message to lawmakers.
He also said that while face coverings are not mandated within the Statehouse and the Legislative Office Building, “You should strongly consider wearing one.”
Packard’s predecessor as speaker, Republican Rep. Dick Hinch of Merrimack, died of COVID-19 on Dec. 9, 2020, about three weeks after an indoor meeting of his caucus that led to several members contracting the virus.