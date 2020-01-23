Area political leaders are among the surrogates scheduled to campaign for Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar in New Hampshire as she and other U.S. senators participate in the impeachment trial in Washington, D.C.
On Thursday, N.H. Sen. Jeanne Dietsch, D-Peterborough, plans to attend a meeting with Jaffrey Democrats, according to a news release from the Klobuchar campaign. Among other communities, Dietsch's Senate District 9 includes Jaffrey, Peterborough, Dublin, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Hancock, Richmond and Troy.
On Friday, N.H. Sen. Jay Kahn, D-Keene — who represents most of Cheshire County in N.H. Senate District 10 — is scheduled to hold "Team Amy" office hours at the Keene Public Library at 60 Winter St., from 1 to 3 p.m.
Next week, Executive Councilor Debora Pignatelli, D-Nashua — who represents 10 area communities as part of Executive Council District 5 — plans to campaign for Klobuchar in Hollis and Nashua, according to the news release.
Klobuchar is the senior U.S. senator from Minnesota.