COVID-19 cases in New Hampshire are at a record high. Even so, area hospital officials say they are prepared, taking what they’ve learned since the start of the pandemic to stay ahead of the surge.
“We are definitely in a better position than we were in March,” said Dr. Aalok Khole, infectious-disease physician at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
In mid-August, new cases in New Hampshire hit a low, dropping from their May peak of about 100 a day to fewer than 20, according to a Sentinel analysis of state health data. Cases rose again gradually through September before increasing sharply in October.
New Hampshire is testing far more than in the spring, but state health officials have said that does not fully explain the recent rise in known cases.
As of Wednesday, 3,767 active cases were known in the state, with at least 150 of them in Cheshire County. Hospitalizations remain lower than in the spring, but have also been trending up, with 91 COVID-19 patients in Granite State hospitals as of Wednesday, up from 16 a month ago, according to state health data.
These higher rates of cases haven’t translated to significantly more patients at local hospitals, though.
At Cheshire Medical, Khole said the case load hasn’t been “overwhelming as of yet.” The Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health affiliate has had 22 COVID-19 inpatients since March, he added, including New Hampshire and Vermont residents.
Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough also hasn’t seen a rise in cases recently, according to President and CEO Cynthia McGuire. She declined to say how many COVID-19 cases the hospital has had to date.
Both hospitals referred a Sentinel reporter to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services for the current number of COVID-19 patients at each facility.
Spokesman Jake Leon declined to share these numbers last week, saying in an email, “The number of COVID-19 patients at a specific hospital may be too small to protect patient privacy and confidentiality.”
However, he added that Cheshire County’s hospitalizations remain low. As of Wednesday, Leon said only 14 county residents had been hospitalized for COVID-19 to date.
Both the Keene and Peterborough hospitals say they’re confident in their safety protocols, which were implemented at the start of the pandemic, such as stricter visitor policies and requiring mask wearing and social distancing.
And if the hospitals do get overwhelmed, they say both facilities have surge plans in place to serve patients properly.
Monadnock Community Hospital is able to hold up to 40 COVID-19 patients, McGuire said, depending on the availability of staff. If more need treatment, she said the hospital has arrangements with Cheshire Medical and Catholic Medical Center in Manchester to transfer patients.
“Everyone in the state is working really closely together,” she said.
Cheshire Medical President and CEO Dr. Don Caruso said the hospital doesn’t have a specific cap on COVID-19 patients. Khole echoed this, saying any bed is available for these patients, unless there is a significant surge.
Until that threshold is hit, Khole said any floor “that can provide care for these patients,” such as ones equipped with ventilators and other necessary equipment, is available.
The hospital will split into non-COVID-19 and COVID-19 sections if needed, Khole said, to minimize virus exposure for both patients and staff.
He and McGuire also said the challenges the hospitals — and community — face are different than before.
Back in March, when the pandemic gained steam in the Granite State and beyond, hospitals were struggling with limited testing supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE), according to Khole.
The lull in COVID-19 cases this summer allowed for hospitals both to stock up on PPE and testing kits and have a better plan if materials get low again.
“Having all these guardrails in place enabled us to keep providing safe patient care, which we didn’t have the ability to do when we first started,” Khole said.
McGuire said Monadnock Community Hospital gets weekly PPE deliveries and feels “very well supplied at the moment.”
Cheshire Medical also feels well stocked, according to Khole, who said the hospital has continued to conserve the equipment as much as possible to build a repository.
But now with low materials being a non-issue, he added that the real concern with the latest surge is COVID-19 fatigue.
“People, and [hospital] staff included, are tired of masking and other things ... We know it’s a challenge, but if we stop doing that, we will be back at square one,” he said.
McGuire similarly said people need to stay wary of gathering, even with the holidays fast approaching.
“[During] the holidays we all want to be with our family,” she said. “But we should be cautious.”
If gathering, it’s best to do so outside when possible — as it’s harder for the virus to be transmitted — while wearing masks and social distancing, both Khole and McGuire said. And if you can, a virtual holiday visit is best, Khole noted.
In addition to what each hospital has learned from months of heftier safety protocols, the key to tackling another wave is to continue with conservative measures, McGuire added.
“We need to be as safe as we can be,” she said. “It’s the number one thing we can do.”