In ongoing efforts to address COVID-19, Monadnock Community Hospital and Cedarcrest Center for Children with Disabilities are asking for donations of personal protective equipment (PPE).
The Peterborough hospital is requesting unused masks, face shields, isolation gowns, gloves and hand sanitizer, while Cedarcrest Center in Keene is asking for masks only, according to both entities Thursday.
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health system also requested donations of PPE on Wednesday. The donations will be disbursed throughout the health system, including to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
Donations can be dropped off at Monadnock Community Hospital, at 452 Old Street Road, at the second loading dock. Items will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
To arrange a different location for donations, contact the hospital's Supply Chain Manager Dana Kumph at 924-4699 ext. 4163 or at dana.kumph@mchmail.org.
Donations for Cedarcrest Center can be made at 91 Maple Ave. in Keene from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday. A staff member will take donations at the front door. Items can also be donated via mail to the same address.
Donations for Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health can be dropped off to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Service Center building at 52 LaBombard Road North in Lebanon. Items will be accepted Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
To make a donation at another location in New Hampshire or Vermont, contact Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health Supply Chain Manager Dave Coombs at 650-4217.