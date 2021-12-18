It is said that in 1789, when Unity was still a part of Cheshire County, one Benjamin Teal discovered the medicinal properties of a series of springs in the eastern section of Unity. Teal suffered from kidney stones and claimed that he was cured after drinking from the East Unity Springs.
News of the springs spread rapidly and many people traveled there to partake of the water. A Springfield, Vt., man came when he was suffering from a terrible poison ivy rash that he developed during the haying season of 1837. He was so swollen that people did not recognize him. He stayed in a nearby farmhouse and used the spring water for three weeks. At the end of that time he was cured and credited his recovery to the water.
The farmer who owned the land soon became so annoyed by the endless stream of visitors that he offered the property for sale. The springs were sold and opened to the public. By the 1870s, a large resort hotel had been built at the site. Visitors from distant towns and cities traveled by train to Newport, then made a short carriage ride to the hotel. The operation was known as Unitoga Springs.
By the 1880s the Unitoga House was a prosperous 60-room hotel operated by Mr. A.P. Wellcome, an appropriate name for a hotel proprietor. Streams of summer visitors left the heat of the city to spend time in the cool woods of Unity. The Unitoga House offered hiking, trout fishing, bowling, billiards and dancing in the pavilion. In addition, Mr. Wellcome’s advertising included numerous testimonials concerning the healing power of the waters. Visitors were reportedly cured of liver and kidney disease, chronic skin ailments, asthma, bronchitis and, of course, poison ivy. The water was also bottled and sold at drugstores.
The rise of Lake Sunapee as a resort area reduced business at Unitoga Springs and reported mismanagement at the springs caused a further decline in business by the late 1880s. Late in 1892, a lantern was accidentally overturned in the barn and the hotel burned to the ground. Today there is little evidence of the famous resort that prospered in East Unity 135 years ago.