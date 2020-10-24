The Town of Sullivan was incorporated in 1787. It is one of the most recently incorporated towns in Cheshire County, with only Harrisville, Roxbury and Troy being younger.
In August of 1786, the inhabitants of portions of Keene, Nelson, Stoddard and Gilsum petitioned the state legislature requesting that a new town be incorporated in the area where they lived. Their reason for requesting the incorporation was that they lived great distances from the centers of their respective towns. Consequently, because of the distances and the bad roads, they were deprived of their privileges of convenient public worship and serving in town government. The petitioners wanted the new town to be named Orange.
The residents of Nelson, then known as Packersfield, objected to the plan to form a new town. They felt that if their land was taken away it would remove their town center, upset their plans to build a meetinghouse and “thro the town into the uttermost confusion imaginable.”
The state legislature appointed a committee of impartial residents from Alstead and Surry to review the petitions, view the land involved and make a recommendation. The committee felt that Gilsum would be the town most seriously affected because it would be left in a broken and inconvenient shape. The town of Gilsum had no objections, however, and on Sept. 27, 1787, the state legislature passed a bill creating the new town.
The legislature did not name the new town Orange, however. The town was given the name Sullivan in honor of General John Sullivan, New Hampshire Revolutionary War hero and three-time President of the state, a position whose name was soon changed to governor. General Sullivan passed away less than a decade later, but the Cheshire County town named in his honor has now passed its 230th birthday.