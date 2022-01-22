In March of 1865, James Hooper of Walpole made a report to the newspapers about his childhood days along the Connecticut River.
James was born in the town in 1778 and lived on the family farm there all his life. In addition to his farming activities, he also served as captain of the local militia company, selectman for Walpole and representative to the state Legislature. In his 1865 report for The Sentinel, Hooper spoke longingly about the shad and salmon runs that he saw on the Connecticut River as a youngster.
The area just below Bellows Falls was known as a good place to catch shad because they gathered there but did not go up over the falls. The fish were caught in seines and with scoop nets. One spring Hooper helped to haul out 1,300 shad and 20 salmon with one pull of the net. Shad were sold for six cents apiece when they first came up the river and later in the spring, when they became more plentiful, they sold for two cents. Salmon sold for seven or eight cents per pound.
Shad and salmon were an important part of the diet of local residents. They were eaten daily when they arrived in the spring. Hooper’s family also used two barrels of salted shad and one barrel of salmon every year. Land along the river was very valuable as the owners would lease fishing space each spring. Hooper’s father rented five spaces and made a nice profit from the fish he caught. The importance of the fish catch may have been illustrated by the name given to James Hooper’s brother — he was named Salmon.
The writer ended his report by stating that the construction of dams on the river had stopped the passage of the fish and that it would be of great advantage to the population to restore the fish to the river.
James Hooper was 86 years old when he wrote the article about his boyhood. By that time these fish had been gone from the Connecticut River at Bellows Falls for 70 years.
Hooper did not live to see the fish return. It was another century before a fish restoration project began. More than 200 years after shad and salmon disappeared from Bellows Falls the construction of ladders and lifts has made it possible for the fish to move up the river once again.
In 2020, 460 American shad were counted at the fish ladder at Bellows Falls.
