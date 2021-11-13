Samuel Read Hall was born in Croydon, then a part of Cheshire County, in 1795. His father was a clergyman.
In 1811, the Hall family moved to Rumford, Maine, where Samuel’s father had been named pastor of the congregational church. Samuel was the youngest of a large family and there was no money for him to go to college. He had attended Kimball Union Academy, however, and was called upon to teach at the local school in Rumford in 1814. This began a long and illustrious educational career for Samuel.
Early in his career Hall became interested in introducing reforms in the American education system. He was working as principal of an academy in Fitchburg, Mass., in the early 1820s. While living in that town he studied theology and became a Congregational minister. In 1823, Samuel became the minister of a church in the town of Concord, Vt., but he retained his interest in improving the educational system by providing better training for teachers. Consequently, he established a training school for teachers in Concord; it was incorporated as the Concord Academy in 1823.
Educational theory had been discussed a great deal in the early 1800s, but Samuel took the first practical step to make educational reforms by opening his new training school. Concord Academy is recognized as the first teacher training school in the United States.
Samuel went on to teach in other places and organize other teacher training schools. He also wrote some twenty textbooks on arithmetic, geology, geography, grammar, and history. Generations of teachers were grateful to this Croydon native for two important educational developments. Not only did he establish the first teacher training school in the country, but during his first year of teaching as a 19-year-old in Rumford, Maine, Samuel Hall also developed and put into use the first blackboards in the United States. It is perhaps not surprising that he later invented the blackboard eraser.