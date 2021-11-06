The safety of air travel has been of primary concern across the country and around the world since the early days of the 20th century. In the Keene vicinity there have been relatively few air disasters. Airplane crashes were not entirely unknown here in the early days of aviation, however. A 1911 plane crash at the Keene Driving Park, now the location of the Edgewood neighborhood, was the first in Keene.
On the 4th of July that year a large crowd gathered at the Driving Park to enjoy a day of parades, concerts, baseball, fireworks — and the first airplane flight originating from Keene. This was just a few years after the Wright Brothers made the first successful airplane flight at Kitty Hawk.
The crowd in Keene that day came to see the flying machine of Professor Clarence Bonnette of Vermont. Bonnette was a longtime balloonist who had built his first airplane the previous year. His plane was a Curtis type frame apparatus similar to the one built by the Wright Brothers. The pilot sat within the metal framework and the plane rested on three bicycle wheels. The engine was behind the pilot and a seven-foot propeller was attached to the rear of the engine. The combined weight of the airplane and pilot was 600 pounds.
On the allotted day and time Bonnette piloted his small plane down the driving track and lifted off into the air. Local reports indicate that the machine continued some distance and rose 15 or 20 feet in the air before striking a tree and promptly crashing back to Earth. Professor Bonnette was not injured — but the same could not be said for the airplane.
The large crowd that gathered at the driving park on that 4th of July was not impressed with the demonstration. Their dissatisfaction was a topic of discussion in The Sentinel for some time thereafter. This first flight was not a success, but it did not deter aviation buffs in Keene. The city was a leader in aviation in the state and the Keene Airport opened in the autumn of 1928
