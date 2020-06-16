Before Monday, Jenifer Marchesi hadn’t been to the pool at the Keene Family YMCA for 13 weeks and three days. She counted.
And after her first swim in more than three months, she said it was great to be back in the pool.
“It’s fantastic,” Marchesi, of Alstead, said as she exited the facility on Summit Road on Monday morning. “... And it’s clean, and they’re really well organized.”
Though the gym at the YMCA has been open on a limited basis since June 3, additional restrictions on gyms, and nearly all businesses statewide, were lifted Monday as New Hampshire’s stay-at-home order expired. The order, which Gov. Chris Sununu initially put in place due to COVID-19 on March 27 now transitions to a “safer at home” advisory, which removes the prohibition on gatherings of 10 or more people and the distinction between essential and nonessential businesses.
All of the businesses and other institutions that can now resume operations — such as libraries, museums, arts galleries, pools and indoor dining at restaurants — must follow the state’s universal guidelines to reopen. These standards include screening employees for COVID-19 symptoms when they arrive for work and requiring them to wear cloth face coverings and practice social distancing whenever possible.
The state also provided some industry-specific guidelines. Gyms, for example, must rearrange equipment to be at least 6 feet apart, and are limited to 50 percent capacity. At the Keene YMCA, employees also take the temperature of every member who comes for a workout, and ask them if they have experienced any COVID-19 symptoms recently. Members get their own spray bottles to clean any equipment they use.
“I make sure I wear a mask when I am going between rooms, and stay far apart from everyone else that may be in there,” said Nate Simonds of Keene, a Y member who went to the gym to lift weights Monday afternoon. “And every time I use a piece of equipment, I make sure I wipe it down before and after I use it. I’m pretty diligent about that.”
The Y’s partial reopening of its gym came two days after the state permitted fitness centers to resume small workout classes and one-on-one training.
Since then, the gym has been operating on a reservation system for individual workouts and classes, many of which are held outdoors. Dan Smith, the organization’s CEO, said Monday he doesn’t anticipate the Y making any significant change to these procedures soon, even in light of the end of the state’s stay-at-home order.
“We’re still going to have social distancing and cleaning requirements within that,” Smith said. “And our capacity to deliver that in a way that keeps everybody safe has got some limits.”
Option 1 Fitness, at 428 Winchester St. in Keene, has been closed since March 18, but the gym was a flurry of activity Monday morning as staff prepared to reopen the following day.
“We’ve been tirelessly cleaning, all hands on deck,” said Renee DiCastro, the gym’s owner.
She added that gym members “have been really supportive and patient and understanding, which I can’t thank them enough for.”
Option 1 is normally open 24/7, but for now, its hours will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Even with reduced hours, though, DiCastro said the gym’s staff is thrilled to welcome members back.
“It’s paramount to be able to go to the gym, for mental, physical, immune [health],” she said. “I mean, there’s so many benefits of exercise. And we understand that there are going to be people who don’t want to come back right away.”
So, DiCastro said, Option 1 will continue to offer virtual workout classes online.
Planet Fitness announced Monday that it plans to reopen its Keene location, and its 18 other gyms in New Hampshire, on Thursday. The gym will require members to wear masks when not working out, and will be limited to 50 percent capacity.
Libraries were also allowed to reopen starting Monday. For the time being, though, the Keene Public Library will keeps its doors closed, and continue its current virtual programs and curbside pickup. Library Director Marti Fiske said the facility hopes to reopen in early to mid-July.
The library also began its summer lunch program Monday. Bagged lunches for children and families will be available at the library on a first-come, first-served basis from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, Fiske said.