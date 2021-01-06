The COVID-19 pandemic has proven tough for children, from virtual schooling to being told to stay 6 feet from friends.
And for some kids, repercussions are even greater, with more time at home coinciding with an increased rate of domestic abuse and neglect reported by experts nationwide, especially among families of lower income.
To help with these stressors, Claremont’s Northern Heritage Mills has significantly ramped up its distribution of wooden toys to area social service agencies, including in the Monadnock Region.
“The special [wooden] toys offset this negative gap for the [lost] access to playgrounds and playgroups,” President Gerry DeMuro said in an email, “which can considerably reduce tensions that are built up in households especially without peer interactions or school time structure.”
The nonprofit, founded in 2001, works to generate student interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, also known as STEM, through various educational programs. The organization — which DeMuro said serves about 600 people annually — works with middle- and high-school students from Peterborough to Hanover, as well as from Putney, Vt., to White River Junction, Vt.
Northern Heritage Mills has designed and made the wooden toys for about 12 years as part of its mission, with a number given out to social service agencies each year.
But when COVID-19 hit, DeMuro said, the organization — like many others — had to suspend its academic programs temporarily, so it decided to increase its toy production for those in need.
The toys, which range from race cars to walkable grasshoppers, are designed to reduce tensions, he said, as well as pique kids’ interest in the STEM fields.
The toys are minimalist in appearance, he added, and are left unpainted to encourage the child’s imagination.
“That’s really key here,” DeMuro said. “If you don’t have imagination ... you’re losing an incredible amount of future design and engineering skills and interest.”
In 2020, the organization delivered more than 150 toys to nonprofits in New Hampshire and Vermont, including the Fall Mountain Food Shelf in Langdon and Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services in Keene.
In comparison, DeMuro said in years past the organization made about 10 to 15 toys annually.
Once made, the toys are dropped off to the social service agencies, which then distribute them to the families.
Penny Vaine, director of HCS’ Healthy Starts program — which partners with parents to create a nurturing and safe home as their children grow — said the agency is grateful for the toy donations.
“We are thrilled to share these beautifully handcrafted timeless wooden toys with children in our region who are most vulnerable to the stresses that this pandemic brings to them and their families,” she said in an email.
“I expect that many of these children will enjoy the benefits of open-ended play,” Vaine added.
The program is funded by donations, from individuals and businesses such as C&S Wholesale Grocers, Savings Bank of Walpole and Hamshaw Lumber. DeMuro said the organization’s workshop is in need of a dust-control system and paint booth, estimated at $550, to keep making toys. Those interested can contact the organization at nheritagemills@yahoo.com.
And even once the pandemic is over, he said Northern Heritage Mills wants to keep making toys at this scale.
“The feedback that we’re getting is very positive,” DeMuro said. “We’d like to have this program continue.”