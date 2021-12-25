Several years ago, the Monadnock Humane Society saw a need. People who wanted out of abusive relationships sometimes felt unable to leave because it would mean abandoning their pets.
“There were some pretty staggering statistics regarding people who needed to flee a domestic violence situation, but the local shelters don’t take animals in,” said Kathy Collinsworth, the humane society’s executive director. “So they would often stay in the situation. The animals would be used to further victimize the individual.”
The humane society wanted to launch an animal safety net program to temporarily house pets while their owners moved out of bad situations and found more stable housing, but needed seed funding.
In February 2017, that came in the form of a $9,854 donation from a then-new giving circle, 100+ Women Who Care-Cheshire County.
“We’ve been holding the program ever since,” said Collinsworth, who is also a member of 100+ Women Who Care-Cheshire County.
MHS has since kept the safety net program going with other funding sources and expanded it to include people experiencing homelessness or entering drug treatment.
“I think we’ve cared for over 875 animals,” Collinsworth said.
That’s just one of many examples of the impact that 100+ Women Who Care-Cheshire County has had. Since its founding in 2016, members have given more than $319,000 to about 20 local nonprofits, according to founder Jane Shapiro of Keene.
Shapiro said those numbers illustrate the impact of “collective giving.”
“I make my own personal donations, but how much does my check really impact any organization?” she said. “Hopefully over time it does. But this is a little more power for, especially, some of our very small not-for-profits.”
The way it works is simple. Every quarter, the group’s members — who now number more than 300 — nominate local nonprofits with certain needs, three of which are chosen at random. During an hourlong meeting, the members who nominated those organizations give short presentations about why they deserve funding. Then, the membership votes, and every member is obligated to write a $50 check to the selected organization. (Nothing prevents them from making additional donations to other nominees, which Shapiro says happens regularly.)
“We are able to make a donation for $17,000, roughly, per quarter,” Shapiro said. “And that’s just by a number of people coming together and each giving their $50 check.”
The Cheshire County group is one of hundreds associated with the 100 Who Care Alliance, a national network promoting this model of charitable giving.
Shapiro said she was inspired to start one in the Keene area after speaking to a friend involved in a similar effort in South Carolina. She also sought guidance from an existing Peterborough-based group, 100+ Women Who Care Monadnock. (That group has also raised more than $300,000 for area causes, according to its website.)
100+ Women Who Care-Cheshire County is led by a steering committee that includes Shapiro. Its members include people, like Collinsworth, who have close connections to local nonprofits.
“I loved the directness of it, the simplicity of it, and the possibility of really doing some transformational donations in a way that everybody makes a small contribution that turns into something big,” said steering committee member Lisa Mahar of Keene.
And for some organizations that extra boost can make a big difference.
In one case, the Cedarcrest Center for Children with Disabilities in Keene needed new cribs, but didn’t have the funds in its operating budget; a $16,255 donation in February 2020 allowed it to buy two hospital-quality cribs and two specialized youth beds.
In 2019, more than $15,000 was given to Cheshire Smiles, which provides preventative dental services to children without access to dental care in schools throughout Cheshire County. Shapiro said that allowed the organization to replace old equipment.
Other beneficiaries have included Planned Parenthood of Northern New England; a Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services program that supports caregivers of people with dementia; the Monadnock Center for Violence Prevention; the Hundred Nights shelter; and the Walldogs mural project in downtown Keene, among others.
At the outset of the pandemic in spring 2020, the group skipped its usual protocol, Shapiro said. Instead of holding a May 2020 meeting, members donated more than $14,000 to the Monadnock United Way COVID-19 Relief Fund, which was supporting various local organizations providing essential services.
Of all the funds raised to date, Shapiro said about $302,000 of the $319,000 was donated to the selected organizations, with the balance being additional donations to nominated organizations.
Shapiro and Mahar said they also enjoy the meetings themselves (which have been held via Zoom since the pandemic began), both for the social aspect and the opportunity to learn more about the activities of local nonprofits.
“It’s a great way for all of us to learn more about the organizations in our community that are doing great work,” Mahar said.
Mahar added that people can easily adopt the giving circle concept in their own communities, and there’s plenty of guidance available from existing groups.
“It’s just a wonderful model,” Mahar said. “I love it for a hundred reasons. A hundred-plus reasons!”