Left, Colton Welch and his daughter Audri, 6, of Winchester check out the flood damage along Route 10 and at the Forest Lake Dam in July. The Monadnock Food Co-op and Cheshire County Conservation District are offering a helping hand in emergency relief to local farmers who had their crops devastated in the July flooding and late-spring frost.

 File photo by Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

The Monadnock Food Co-op and Cheshire County Conservation District are offering a helping hand in emergency relief to local farmers who had their crops devastated in the late-spring frost and July flooding.

