Left, Colton Welch and his daughter Audri, 6, of Winchester check out the flood damage along Route 10 and at the Forest Lake Dam in July. The Monadnock Food Co-op and Cheshire County Conservation District are offering a helping hand in emergency relief to local farmers who had their crops devastated in the July flooding and late-spring frost.
The Monadnock Food Co-op and Cheshire County Conservation District are offering a helping hand in emergency relief to local farmers who had their crops devastated in the late-spring frost and July flooding.
“With the late frost, we were told that some of our local food producers ... literally wouldn’t have a crop to sell us this season. We’re just seeing the magnitude of those weather-related and financial impacts,” said Michael Faber, general manager of the co-op.
The Monadnock Farm Fund grant program was created in 2017 by the the co-op and the conservancy for local farmers to expand their business or invest in infrastructure, Faber said.
Since its establishment, the Farm Fund has distributed more than $151,000 in grants to 19 farms, Faber added.
For the next month, money donated to the fund that otherwise would have gone to help business development will go exclusively to emergency disaster relief.
The idea to aid these farmers came from a meeting between the co-op and the Cheshire County Conservation District.
“We came up with this expanding the farm fund this year to include emergency relief,” Faber said, “so that these farms who have been significantly impacted by these weather events could apply for funds to help mitigate some of the losses that they’ve experienced.”
Farm owners may also apply for emergency relief funds on the website. The deadline for these applications is Oct. 31.
Faber said the plan is to review the applications and look at distributing funds before the end of this year.
“Having a vibrant local farming community that is producing fresh and healthy foods is sort of crucial to the overall health of our community,” Faber said. “We want to support what they’re doing so we can have fresh produce that was grown down the road.”
According to a news release from the Federal Emergency Management Agency Friday morning, President Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for New Hampshire. This will make federal funding available to help Cheshire, Sullivan, Belknap, Carroll and Coos counties, which sustained flood damage from heavy rains in July.
