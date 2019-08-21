For the first time, two events focused on local food — the Monadnock Farm Tour and the Feast on This Film Festival — are combining for a three-day extravaganza of films, farms and homegrown fare.
The festivities kick off Friday with a film screening at The Colonial Theatre in Keene, and continue across the region with the farm tour Saturday and additional screenings throughout the weekend.
Both events are aimed at educating and engaging people about local food production, according to Roe-Ann Tasoulas, director of the Monadnock Farm and Community Coalition, which organizes the tour and festival each year.
“It just made sense to us to be able to highlight both aspects that, here is an opportunity for families to get out, to come to the Monadnock Region if they’re from outside, but for those that live in the area to really thoroughly engage with local farmers,” Tasoulas said.
The film festival was previously held in early November, but that time of year is often filled with events in the area, prompting organizers to consider moving it, according to Tasoulas. The farm tour, which costs $10 per car or $5 per person, is now in its third year and has typically been held at the end of August, she said.
Sixteen farms throughout the Monadnock Region are participating this year, offering tours, demonstrations, family activities and more throughout the day Saturday. For example, Manning Hill Farm in Winchester will have a “milk and cookie bar,” while Peep Willow Farm in Marlborough will host horse dressage and jumping demonstrations.
The tour gives people an opportunity to learn more about where their food comes from and get a better sense of what it means to be a farmer in the Monadnock Region, Tasoulas said, all while helping local farmers connect with potential new customers.
“Farmers are not always up for the public to be in their operations, because from the minute their eyes open ‘til the time they go to sleep, they’re working,” she said. “So it’s really a privilege to be able to walk around a dairy and to see how Manning Hill works, or how Echo Farm Pudding works, or how Earth Haven Farm grows its sheep.”
Throughout the weekend, attendees will also have the chance to see films about the obstacles and innovations affecting farms locally and across the world, which are presented by some of the coalition’s members. There is no charge to attend any of the films, but organizers suggest a $10 donation, according to Tasoulas.
The Monadnock Food Co-op has co-produced the film festival for the past three or four years, according to marketing manager Jen Risley, who said it aligns with the co-op’s mission.
“We want to get more people eating local, thinking local, going out to the farms, just thinking critically about the food system and how it’s working and not working for everyone,” Risley said.
Friday at 7 p.m., the co-op will present a screening at The Colonial Theatre of the documentary “The Need to Grow,” which focuses on the importance of healthy soil through the stories of three people with different roles in the local food movement.
“When we watched this one, it just seemed to be a great kind of slant, because it was focusing on regenerative soils for the most part, but it tells the story of three different people kind of going about their journey in different ways,” Risley said.
The evening will also feature food truck fare from The Farm Cafe and Archway Farm, along with live music by Wendy Keith & Her Alleged Band.
On Saturday, attendees can take in short films at locations throughout the region. Prime Roast Coffee Co. on Main Street in Keene will be screening three different films all day, and Sun Moon Farm in Rindge will also be showing films as part of the farm tour.
That evening at 6, the full-length documentary “Root, Hog or Die” will screen at 461 Union St. in Peterborough. Presented by the organization Grow Eat Drink Monadnock, the film explores dairy farming communities in western Massachusetts and southern Vermont.
At 7 p.m., a series of short films focused on how local food production can help combat climate change are on tap at Main Street Cheese in Hancock. Organizers ask that those interested in attending that event RSVP to mainstcheese@gmail.com, as there is limited space available.
The weekend caps off Sunday with a screening of the film “Secret Ingredients” — which follows the stories of people who have recovered from health issues after cutting certain ingredients out of their diets — at the Brattleboro Food Co-op at 6:30 p.m.
The Feast on This Film Festival runs Friday through Sunday and the Monadnock Farm Tour runs all day Saturday. A full schedule of events is available online at mfcommunitycoalition.org/farmfilmfood.