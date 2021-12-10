Even though area hospitals are reporting minimal flu activity so far this season, local health experts warn that transmission likely won’t be as low as it was last year.
“Whether it will be as bad as pre-COVID-19 times, time will tell. Will it be worse than 2020-2021? I think so,” Dr. Aalok Khole, an infectious disease expert at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, said in an email.
If this year’s influenza season does become severe — as can be caused by inadequate vaccination rates, more virulent strains, or both — emergency departments and intensive-care units could be further taxed with both flu and COVID-19 patients.
And as New Hampshire grapples with the highest rate of new COVID-19 cases to date, area hospitals are already stretched thin, leading them to shift personnel, cancel non-urgent procedures and send patients out of state.
Last year the nation saw minimal flu transmission because of mask mandates, remote schooling and work and other safety protocols, which helped relieve some stress at health care facilities.
But with many of those precautions gone this year, flu activity will likely be higher, according to local experts.
Influenza, which most commonly circulates in late fall through early spring, is a respiratory infection spread when people come into close contact with others who have the virus and inhale airborne droplets, similar to how COVID-19 is transmitted.
At Cheshire Medical, Khole said Monday the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health affiliate has seen only one influenza inpatient so far, which is lower than in a typical flu season.
And as of Wednesday, Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough had yet to see any flu inpatients, according to Claudia Cleary, an infection preventionist there.
“A normal flu season we would have seen several influenza inpatients by this time,” she said in an email.
Cleary said she’s seen an “influx” in people wearing masks in her community, which is likely contributing to such low rates.
New Hampshire is seeing trace flu cases, according to the latest data available from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
If people continue to don a face mask in public, properly wash their hands and get vaccinated against the flu, case rates — while probably still surpassing current numbers — most likely will remain relatively low, the experts said.
“This year I anticipate more flu activity [than] last year but less flu activity than pre-Covid years,” Cleary said.
The onset of flu begins suddenly, accompanied by achy muscles, a severe cough and significant fatigue.
Several COVID-19 symptoms are very similar, such as fever or chills, shortness of breath and muscle or body aches. Loss of taste or smell, though, is specific to COVID-19.
The flu and COVID-19 both have varying degrees of symptoms, ranging from none at all to severe. However, COVID-19 has a much higher death toll, and the long-term implications of the disease are still unknown.
Mild flu symptoms can usually be treated at home, according to Khole, but it’s recommended that people get tested for COVID-19 just in case.
For more severe symptoms, like shortness of breath or high fever, he said you should call your primary-care provider or local walk-in clinic for guidance.
It’s also possible to have the flu and COVID-19 at the same time, Khole added, and it’s unknown if those who have influenza are more susceptible to contracting COVID-19.
Getting vaccinated against both viral diseases is the best way to prevent severe infection, the experts said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends anyone over the age of 6 months get vaccinated against influenza by the end of October, but says immunization is still beneficial once the season is in full swing.
It can take up to two weeks for the flu vaccine to work, so the CDC says people should be inoculated as soon as possible.
The influenza vaccine — which is available at pharmacies and doctors offices, often for free — changes slightly each year to keep up with flu strains, as they are constantly evolving.
The CDC is recommending one of two different injectable vaccines or the nasal vaccination this year and says anyone 6 months or older, with rare exceptions, should get vaccinated.
If someone is already vaccinated against COVID-19, it’s safe for them to get the flu shot.
And if you’re not yet vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, Khole said you can receive both inoculations at once, though it will probably be in different arms.
“Because ... we don’t have as strict mitigation measures like we did last year and also, given that we didn’t have too many individuals contract flu last year, we have a more vulnerable population this year,” he said. “So, just like we say for COVID-19 vaccination, get the shot. It’s the best defense.”
To schedule a flu shot, contact your primary-care provider or your local pharmacy. For a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, visit vaccines.nh.gov or call the state’s hotline at 2-1-1.