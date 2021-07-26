Just after 8 a.m., a voice bellows out across Alumni Field, interrupting an otherwise quiet Saturday morning.
“Are you good?”
Five voices shout back: “Boom yeah!”
Members of the Swanzey Keene Fit Project gathered in a circle for their weekly workout, bouncing on the balls of their feet and chatting as they warmed up. On the ground at the circle’s center was a deck of cards that would direct the next 35 minutes.
Black cards would prompt jumping jacks, and red cards would call for modified mountain climbers, explained Alan Scherer, who co-leads the group with his wife, Elizabeth Carr.
Scherer described the gathering as an inclusive movement group — it’s open to people of all ages and fitness levels, and free to join.
For Scherer, the focus is on community and connection, with the workouts serving as the tool to foster that connection-building. He and his wife created the group as a way to make friends and engage with the community after moving to Swanzey from Westminster, Mass., in April.
“The fitness is just the icing on the cake,” Scherer said.
The group was inspired by The November Project, a free fitness movement that began in Boston. The November Project was founded in 2011 by two rowers who wanted to train through the winter months and relied on each other for accountability, Scherer said. The movement exploded, and now chapters of The November Project can be found in cities all over the world. The Project emphasizes accountability and community as key factors in helping people move toward a healthier lifestyle, according to its website.
Scherer first joined The November Project in Boston in 2012. Before that, however, he struggled with addiction and his mental health — which in turn affected his physical health. He said The November Project helped him understand what he is capable of and what it means for him to be responsible for his own wellbeing and happiness.
“Your life is what you allow it to become,” he said.
Lauri Buffum of Keene joined the group because she felt traditional gyms were intimidating. But the positivity and inclusivity of the Swanzey Keene Fit Project has encouraged her to continue showing up. Even when the workouts are difficult, she feels supported by the group, she said.
“As much as you can do is enough,” she said.
Prior to joining Scherer and Carr’s group, Gina Bogan had known about The November Project through her sister, Dana, who is a co-leader within the movement in Boston.
“I was always jealous of her,” Bogan, of Swanzey, said, and she was thrilled when she saw on Facebook that Scherer and Carr were starting a group up here. Bogan had a baby five months ago and said she struggled to find the motivation to exercise. Since the group first met on June 5, she has attended all but two workouts.
Scherer said he hopes to grow to 25 to 30 consistent members to be formally recognized by The November Project and to start organizing sessions during the week.
For now, people can find the group at 7:59 a.m. every Saturday on Alumni Field in Keene.
At the end of every workout comes the award ceremony for the Hustle and Shine award. The award recognizes individuals who exercised with an exceptionally positive attitude. Bogan, who won the award last week, passed it along to Michael Day, who joined the workout late (to a bout of cheering and a flurry of high fives) after finishing an 8-mile run.
Scherer said he knows how difficult it can be to commit to establishing an exercise routine, but hopes more locals can find the courage to tackle the hardest part — just showing up.
“We are here for everyone,” he said. “It’s here and available.”
People can learn more about the Swanzey Keene Fit Project by joining its Facebook group.