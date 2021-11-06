Ven. Derek Scalia of St. James Episcopal Church in Keene, shown behind him on Friday afternoon, was one of several local faith leaders who signed a letter urging people to be vaccinated against COVID-19. “I’ve been very clear, as well as many of the faith leaders on that letter, that we support all measures that stop the spread of this virus, and we recognize that the vaccine is our greatest gift in preventing further spread of this virus and preserving life,” he said.