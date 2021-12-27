The Rev. Dan Osgood was serving as chaplain at the Crotched Mountain Rehabilitation Center in Amherst several years ago when a client there, also a member of his Greenfield church, wound up homeless.
Osgood said he didn’t know until then that Hundred Nights’ emergency shelter in Keene — where the man stayed that winter — is open to guests only at night. It made an impression.
With financial help from a family at Greenfield Congregational Covenant Church, Osgood helped turn space at the church's ministry center — where it organizes social-service activities — into a single-unit apartment for people in housing emergencies. Many people have stayed there over the years, he said, often for three to four months at a time while they look for a more stable place to live.
“It seems to me, as a Christian faith community, that’s just some of the things we’re called to do,” he said. “Jesus is pretty clear: Feed the hungry, clothe the naked, give shelter to those who need shelter, and so on.”
Osgood’s congregation is one of many faith groups in the Monadnock Region taking action, in ways large and small, to reduce housing insecurity.
To bolster those efforts, the Greenfield church has joined the Eastern Monadnock Housing Security Coalition, a recently formed entity comprising public officials, social-service providers and religious groups. The coalition encourages local congregations to provide emergency shelter, pairing them with housing case managers who can then help people find a permanent place to live, Osgood said.
Another umbrella organization, the Monadnock Interfaith Project (MIP), has taken on a broad mission to make housing in the region more affordable.
MIP, which is made up of faith leaders and people from a wide range of religious beliefs, was established in 2016 to play an active role in community issues, according to Tom Julius, a Gilsum resident who serves as the group’s chairman.
For its first advocacy campaign, Julius said, the nonprofit pushed Keene officials to add public restrooms downtown. A proposal to reopen the transportation hub bathrooms on Gilbo Avenue, which have been closed for 10 years, is now in the city’s Capital Improvement Program.
Julius, a member of the Keene Unitarian Universalist Church on Washington Street, said MIP members have heard about housing insecurity from others in their congregations as well as people getting help from local shelters and food pantries. Faith-based organizing, he said, “doesn’t start with a point of view or a political agenda.
“It starts with listening to people in the local community about what are their concerns,” he said. “… There is this tier of people who maybe have housing right now but are just one paycheck or one car accident away from not being able to pay rent.”
The median monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment in New Hampshire, including utilities, has risen by more than $400 over the past decade, to $1,500, according to the independent state agency N.H. Housing. Meanwhile, the rental vacancy rate has dropped to 0.9 percent — much lower than the 4 percent to 5 percent rate experts consider healthy.
For MIP, housing insecurity “seemed like an area that we could contribute to,” Julius said.
The group showed its commitment to that cause late last year, when it hired Angela Pape, a veteran faith-based community organizer, to a part-time role leading its push for greater housing affordability. Pape, of Peterborough, said that issue is critical because while other organizations, such as Hundred Nights, help people experiencing homelessness, very few address the root causes of the problem.
“We try to look at the larger systems and say, ‘Can our community be better?’” she said.
From speaking with housing experts and reviewing research on the topic, Pape said it became clear to MIP there is a substantial lack of affordable units in the region — noting that people spend years waiting to qualify for a subsidized apartment through Keene Housing.
The group has recently been discussing one possible solution: help create an affordable housing trust fund that would back the construction and rehabilitation of low-cost units, she said. With federal money coming into the state from a pandemic-relief bill Congress passed earlier this year, Pape said MIP hopes to convince local officials to put some of those resources toward a new housing trust fund.
“Public monies need to be spent on the common good,” she said. “Housing is a huge need for people, and it’s really foundational for a strong economic climate, for stable communities, for families.”
The idea would be to keep replenishing those funds to establish a sustainable resource that can drive residential development, Pape said. MIP members are scheduled to discuss the proposal with Cheshire County commissioners next month.
MIP has taken up other efforts, too, with volunteers canvassing area communities to tell residents about available sources of rent assistance, Julius said. Housing affordability won’t be achieved with a single policy, he said, but the interfaith group wants to chip away at the problem.
“We know that there’s no silver bullet,” he said. “… We’re looking around to see what’s something that could happen now that could help.”
A similar campaign for more affordable housing is underway across the river, with Vermont Interfaith Action (VIA), a coalition of faith groups across the state, leading that push.
Those efforts are needed because new development has not risen to meet demand, according to Rev. Scott Couper of Centre Congregational Church in Brattleboro.
Couper, whose congregation is part of VIA, said he lived on Main Street after arriving in July 2018 and saw firsthand that homelessness is a real problem in town. As a faith leader, he said he feels responsible for getting involved in community work, even as nonprofits have largely taken over from religious groups as the primary social-service providers.
“I’m really sort of dedicated to beyond the walls, in addition to within the walls,” he said.
VIA, which also includes St. Michael’s Episcopal Church in Brattleboro, has in the past couple years lobbied state lawmakers to fund new affordable housing and to extend a pandemic-era initiative in Vermont that offered motel rooms to unhoused people, Couper said.
“I was very, very attracted to VIA because it’s politically savvy,” he said. “They know what they’re doing.”
Getting involved in the community means sometimes dealing with unsavory situations, according to Osgood, who said people living at Greenfield Congregational Covenant Church’s apartment unit aren’t allowed alcohol, drugs or unapproved guests. But those challenges come with the territory, he said.
“If a church is going to do ministry, it’s going to deal with some messy stuff,” he said. “And if you don’t want to deal with that, then meet for an hour on Sunday morning.”
For Laura Tobin, a Keene resident who had to leave her old apartment last summer when her monthly rent rose by $400, that experience inspired her to help others dealing with housing insecurity. A member of Elm City Church on Railroad Street who’s gotten involved with MIP, Tobin said because of her faith, she feels it’s important to make sure everyone has access to basic resources, including housing.
“I don’t feel like that should be a big ask,” she said.