Mark Christopherson was helping rebuild a power line along Route 308 in Raceland, La., earlier this month when the hydraulics on his Eversource truck’s boom lift broke.
Amid fields of sugarcane, the Keene resident radioed for a repair. The mechanic who showed up, more than 1,500 miles from the Eversource garage on Production Avenue in Keene: Jeff Freyenhagen of Hinsdale.
“They came right along within 10 minutes or so,” Christopherson, 57, said.
He and his colleague Brent Johnson of Ashburnham, Mass., were back to work in less than an hour, helping restore power to the community of 10,000.
The roadside reunion was anything but serendipitous: Christopherson, Johnson and Freyenhagen were among more than 200 workers whom Eversource dispatched to Louisiana last month to help that state recover from Hurricane Ida.
The Category 4 storm made landfall Aug. 29 and ripped through the Bayou State, causing at least 29 deaths there and an estimated $30 billion in damage on the Gulf Coast, before bringing heavy rain and flooding to the Northeast several days later.
Ida knocked out power in much of Louisiana, including the entire city of New Orleans, many of whose residents had evacuated before the storm hit. Approximately 15,000 people in the state remained without power as of Wednesday, according to the energy provider Entergy.
Electric utilities from across the country have scrambled in recent weeks to address those outages as part of the industry’s mutual assistance network, which helps restore power to grids heavily damaged in a natural disaster.
Eversource — the largest electric utility in New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Connecticut — sent around 40 two-person repair crews, 30 support staff and more than 100 contracted crews to Louisiana on Aug. 30, according to spokeswoman Kaitlyn Woods.
Christopherson, who’s been with the company for 32 years, said he was on the restoration teams after several large storms hit Florida in 2004 and when Hurricane Ike pummeled Ohio four years later. His local work typically involves repairing power lines downed in a car crash or because a tree fell on them, he said.
Ida, however, snapped many of Raceland’s poles completely in half, requiring a full rebuild, according to Christopherson, who returned to Keene late last week. (The storm had sustained winds of 150 miles per hour, tied for the highest on record in Louisiana.)
“This looked like a tornado that hit everything, all around,” he said. “This was massive.”
Christopherson said he expected Eversource crews to be tapped for recovery work after seeing the storm’s strength. Driving to Louisiana, in the same yellow truck he operates locally, took four days.
Once there, he and other Eversource crews were responsible for erecting power lines in the Raceland area, often trailing behind other contractors who used a vacuum-like machine to clear holes along the road for the new poles.
Working at a disaster site requires more coordination than usual, according to Christopherson. Eversource crews are still bound by their own safety protocols but must also follow any rules set by the local utility — part of an effort to keep the power line from becoming energized while repairs are ongoing. (Among the hazards he said out-of-state workers were warned to look out for in Louisiana: alligators.)
“We do take a lot of measures to prevent [workers from being electrocuted], but where we’re not working with a home team, we all need to be on the same page,” he said. “It definitely is different for us.”
Entergy, which a group of Louisiana customers is now suing for allegedly neglecting its power-grid infrastructure, didn’t initially have enough materials for all the repairs, Christopherson said. He recalled using equipment stamped with a manufacturing date of just days earlier.
Despite the rapid deployment of people and materials, though, he said the mobile units where energy crews stayed in Louisiana were much better than some previous accommodations, including when he slept on a high-school floor. A U.S. Navy Construction Battalion veteran, Christopherson likened the hurricane-recovery efforts to a “military operation.”
Area residents, he said, were pleased to have the Eversource crews helping restore power and “surprised we came all the way from New Hampshire.” Many of those who’d opted to hunker down for Ida — including a man whose neighbors’ house was lifted off its foundation — told him they’d never ride out another hurricane at home.
The restoration work further illustrated how storms have become more frequent and more powerful, according to Christopherson, whose father, Dale, was an Eversource lineman in Keene for more than three decades.
Ida will require an even longer recovery than other recent storms, he said, noting that some people in Raceland still don’t have power. Eversource crews leaving the community recently were able to claim a tangible victory, though.
“We did see several streets come on the day we left,” he said. “We knew we were doing good the whole time we were down there, working towards the goal, but linemen love to see lights turn on.”