As the new school year approaches, some local educators say they’re concerned about returning to in-person classes during the continued COVID-19 pandemic.
“As an educator, I want to see my students in-person more than anything,” Jennifer Kiernan, a special education teacher at Symonds Elementary School in Keene, said. “But it shouldn’t come at the expense of their health, my health or the health of our community.”
Kiernan, who spoke last Thursday on a conference call organized by the N.H. Democratic Party, said she specifically worries about whether schools will be able to provide students and staff with sufficient personal protective equipment to keep them safe and healthy if they return to in-person instruction. She’s also concerned about potential staffing shortages if teachers get sick or choose to remain home to protect themselves from possible exposure to the novel coronavirus.
“I know at my school, we often cannot get substitutes,” Kiernan said.
William Gillard, a Keene High School math teacher who serves as president of the Keene Education Association, also spoke on the call. He said he was disappointed that the state did not provide local schools with more specific requirements for reopening in the new academic year.
“Now, school districts like Keene have to spend their time and energy creating their own procedures and protocols to ensure the health and safety of students, educators, school staff [and] parents, instead of focusing on what we really need to be working on, which is the educational plans,” Gillard said.
Public schools statewide transitioned to remote learning in mid-March due to concern over the COVID-19 pandemic and remained that way through the end of the school year. After Gov. Chris Sununu released the state’s reopening guidance on July 14, which largely left key decisions up to individual school districts, public schools throughout the Monadnock Region have been working toward finalizing their reopening plans.
Many area districts are set to present final reopening plans to their respective school boards in the coming week. They include the ConVal and Monadnock regional school districts and the districts of N.H. School Administrative Unit 29, which consists of Keene, Chesterfield, Harrisville, Marlborough, Marlow, Nelson and Westmoreland. The SAU 29, ConVal and Monadnock boards are scheduled to meet Tuesday evening to decide on the plans.
Lisa Witte, superintendent of the Monadnock district, which covers Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Richmond, Roxbury, Swanzey and Troy, testified last week before the N.H. Joint Legislative Education Committee about some of her worries heading into the new school year.
Witte, who testified as part of a panel of superintendents from around the state, said she is concerned about meeting students’ technological needs if they are required to attend some of their classes online. Monadnock is recommending students return to school under a hybrid model of in-person and remote learning.
“We’re extremely concerned about the [technology] gap that’s present in New Hampshire,” Witte told legislators during the hearing last Tuesday, which was held via Zoom and broadcast live on YouTube.
In the spring, Monadnock was able to provide devices to students who needed them to participate in remote learning, Witte said. The district also used some federal coronavirus relief funding to purchase mobile hotspots to help students in more rural areas connect to the Internet at home, though that remains a concern, Witte added.
“There are just simply places in this region of the state — and I know there are in other regions — where there’s simply no cell service, and so there’s no connectivity for those folks,” she said. “And where there is connectivity, and you’ve got your parents home working and children also trying to feed off of that same Internet service, it creates a strain, as you can imagine.”
Despite concerns like this, a hybrid reopening model was the most popular choice for Monadnock employees who participated in a school reopening survey. Nearly 39 percent of the 275 employees surveyed said they were “most comfortable” with a blend of in-person and online classes, according to results published in the Monadnock Reopening Concept. By comparison, 34 percent of employees surveyed said they were most comfortable with a full return to in-person classes, while only 24 percent said they were most comfortable with all remote classes.
The National Education Association’s New Hampshire chapter, the state’s largest teachers union, released its own Principles for Reopening last week, and called for public schools to offer only remote instruction until the state guarantees funding for certain health and safety measures in school buildings. Among other requests, NEA-NH wants guarantees that schools will be able to hire additional staff, including nurses, counselors and custodians, and that the state will reimburse schools for the cost of all necessary PPE before reopening for in-person classes.
“If, after working together with the district, it is determined these requirements will not be met, students and staff must return to remote instruction until their school can be made safe,” NEA-NH President Megan Tuttle said in a news release.