A free online conversation with ecologist Tom Wessels about his new book will be offered on Thursday, Sept. 9, at 5:30 p.m.
The Zoom event is sponsored by the Toadstool Bookshops. The event link is available at toadbooks.com/Wessels.
According to information provided by the Toadstool Bookshops, Wessels will discuss his book, “New England’s Roadside Ecology,” a guide to the natural history of 30 sites, including forests, wetlands, alpines and dunes, all within an easy walk from the road. The book provides descriptions of the flora, fauna and fungi a hiker is likely to encounter during gentle-to-moderate excursions of no more than two miles.
A professor emeritus at Antioch University New England, where he founded the master’s degree program in conservation biology, Wessels has conducted workshops on ecology and sustainability throughout the country for more than three decades.
