SWANZEY — When a local collector brought it into their shop, Amanda and Drew Bedard immediately felt the talking board — more commonly known by the trademark name, Ouija board — was special.
“We knew the second that we actually looked at [the talking board], we were like, ‘Ooh — that’s something,’ ” Amanda said.
What the Nelson residents didn’t know was that, according to talking board experts, it’s one of only two of this particular board known to exist.
For more than 100 years, talking boards — which are also known as witch boards and spirit boards — have been used to communicate with the dead. Typically featuring an alphabet, numbers and short phrases like “yes,” “no” and “good bye,” people sit around the board and place their hands on the planchette, a heart-shaped disk with a hole at its center. The users ask a question, and the spirit is said to move the disk across the board to spell out answers.
While today the boards may be widely considered spooky and eerie relics, their history is one centered around spirituality, capitalism and mystery — and ultimately, the Bedards’ board helped to reveal a tiny piece of that sprawling story.
A talking board walks into a store ...
The Bedards’ Swanzey shop, The Frugal Marketplace, offers a little bit of everything, mostly sourced from auctions and estate sales: antiques, collectibles and thrifted items. Drew has been working in the second-hand game since college, when he would resell his friends’ textbooks that couldn’t be returned to the bookstore, he said. From there, he moved to online platforms like eBay and Amazon and eventually he and Amanda made the jump to a brick-and-mortar store.
But in all his years in the business, he said he’s never seen anything as witchy as the talking board.
When a local collector — who wishes to remain anonymous — brought in a handful of items at the end of November, the board immediately stood out. Drew recognized it as some kind of Ouija board, but thought it was peculiar it said “Witch-E” rather than “Ouija.”
Amanda, a Reiki master who owns Guided Path Wellness adjacent to the shop, said she was able to sense the board’s energy as soon as it was brought through the door. (“Nothing bad,” she clarified.)
When Drew tried looking up the company inscribed on the back of the board — Baltimore Novelty Co. — he found only two results. He figured that could mean one of two things: Either it was so cheap and common, no one had bothered to write anything about it, or it was extremely rare.
It was the latter.
And while the Internet didn’t yield much information about the board, it did lead the couple to a man who could help.
A very brief history of talking boards
One can only hope to find something to love as much as Robert Murch loves talking boards. His enthusiasm is electric, even over the phone, as he shares talking board history from where he lives in Denver.
Murch — who has dedicated the past 30 years to piecing together the history of talking boards, is chairman of the Talking Board Historical Society, and has served as a consultant for movies and television shows — had seen only one other talking board exactly like the one the Bedards found: in his own collection, which consists of more than 1,000 boards.
Coincidentally, Murch began his research here in our humble home state. As a student at the University of New Hampshire in 1992, his three roommates in Hubbard Hall were rushing fraternities, and as part of that process, were asked to complete a scavenger hunt including Ouija boards. Murch already had a general interest in the boards after his grandmother took him to see the 1986 film “Witchboard” a few years earlier, and he knew he could find the boards for his roommates. But when he decided to go to the library to learn more about talking boards, he found that every encyclopedia he consulted shared a different origin story. It became his mission to piece together an accurate history.
“Every board is a piece of the mystery,” he said in an interview Wednesday. “Because it may have something on it that tells us something, whether there’s a name, or an address, or it’s missing something, or how its made versus the others.”
Amanda and Drew couldn’t have reached out to a better person to learn more about the board brought to their store. But to understand the rarity of the Bedards’ find, it’s helpful to have some background.
As early as the 1870s, talking boards have been used as a tool for communicating with spirits, and their popularity grew in the following decades, Murch said. It was a time when death was omnipresent and spiritualism was on the rise. Life expectancy was generally much lower then than it is today, Murch explained, and in the Civil War’s wake, people were looking to connect with the dead. For those who couldn’t afford a consultation with a medium, the talking boards provided an accessible alternative.
Then, in 1886, The New York Tribune published an article about the talking board trend, sharing information about how to make and use them at home. It helped kick off the talking board boom, Murch said.
In 1890, Baltimore businessman Charles Kennard, along with investors including patent lawyer Elijah Bond and Col. Washington Bowie, started the Kennard Novelty Co., and trademarked the name “Ouija.” A year later, they patented the Ouija board.
Though many believe the name Ouija is a combination of the French and German words for “yes,” that’s not the case, Murch said. It was when Bond’s sister-in-law, Helen Peters, asked the board what it should be called, she received “ouija” as a response, which, the board said, means “good luck.”
Within two years of trademarking the Ouija board, Kennard left the company. By 1901, William Fuld, who took over the business, had exclusive rights to produce Ouija boards.
Meanwhile, Kennard spent several years developing different iterations of the board. But with the Ouija board trademarked and patented, it was difficult to create anything that could compete with the original. One of Kennard’s last productions, the 1919 Weird-A board, is almost exactly like the Witch-E board, Murch said.
By the early 1920s, when the Bedards’ consigned board was made, the word “Ouija” was being used so fluidly, Murch said, that competitors to the original Ouija board didn’t feel like they should be barred from its use.
Murch said he knows of 15 Witch-E boards to have both the Witch-E label and the Ouija stamp. But he said only two Witch-E Boards are known to exist without the Ouija stamp: the one in his collection and the one consigned by the Bedards.
“So now we know it’s not a mistake,” Murch said. “… Now that we’ve seen two, we know, OK, it means something — it’s a variation.”
It’s not clear whether the variation was created after Baltimore Novelty Co. was perhaps penalized for using the Ouija stamp, or if it chose to add the Ouija stamp to the Witch-E board for better marketing, Murch said.
Talking boards are for the living
Murch eventually connected the Bedards with John Kozik, fellow member of the Talking Board Historical Society and owner of the Salem Witch Board Museum in Salem, Mass.
The Bedards, Kozik and the collector who first brought the board to The Frugal Marketplace worked out a deal, and the relic was sold to the Salem Witch Board Museum last month for an undisclosed sum.
“Given the connection with Murch and how he was just so excited to just educate us about the board, and knowing the Ouija Board museum didn’t have this piece … we wanted it there,” Amanda said.
Drew added that he’s glad the board will be available to the public.
“It felt karmically, [for] both ourselves and also the seller, feeling like if there’s one person that does deserve this it would be the Salem Witch Board Museum,” he said, “where they can put it on display [and] thousands of people can see it every year rather than it being a private collection.”
Kozik said the Baltimore Novelty Co. board is now on display along with more than 100 other boards at the museum. But besides the boards, the museum shares the stories of all the real people who shaped — and were shaped by — talking boards.
Murch noted that everything he’s learned about talking boards has been a part of a greater collaboration: connecting with newspapers, archivists, other collectors and the descendants of talking boards’ earliest producers. He said the kind of actions the Bedards took — reaching out to those in the talking board community and putting it in the museum — are crucial in revealing more pieces of the talking board history.
“Look in your closets, look in your attics, look in your basements, especially in New England — that’s where the oldest boards are that we can find,” he said, adding that the Talking Board Historical Society is always looking to document these discoveries.
“It might have the answer to a question or start us off on a whole new adventure,” he said. “And that’s the beauty of it.”