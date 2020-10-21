Four Democratic candidates for state office will discuss the topic of rural development at a virtual town hall Thursday evening.
The 6 p.m. event will be moderated by State Sen. Jay Kahn, D-Keene, according to Cheshire County Democrats Secretary Ann Heffernon. N.H. Rep. Barry Faulkner, a Swanzey Democrat, will also participate, along with two other candidates for the state legislature, Lucius Parshall of Marlborough and Andrew Maneval of Harrisville.
All four candidates are on the ballot in the Nov. 3 general election.
The virtual town hall will be accessible via the Cheshire County Democrats’ Facebook page.
Last week, the organization hosted a similar event during which four Democratic candidates for state office, including Kahn, discussed issues relating to health care. The candidates shared proposals to expand health-care access, protect reproductive rights and better serve residents in long-term care facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.