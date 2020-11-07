As multiple national news outlets called the presidential race for former Vice President Joe Biden Saturday, local Democrats breathed a sigh of relief while Republicans expressed disappointment.
"When I heard the news, I exhaled," Keene City Councilor Randy Filiault, 64, who volunteered for Biden, said with a laugh Saturday. "I feel good, but I think that there is no question that there is a lot of work to be done and a lot of healing to be done ahead of this administration, but it's a start."
Outlets including CNN, The New York Times and the Associated Press called the election late Saturday morning after projecting that Biden had won Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270-electoral-vote threshold needed to win over President Donald Trump.
Saturday's announcement followed a bitterly divided campaign and days of tense waiting as several key swing states remained too close to call.
Carl DeMatteo, chairman of the Cheshire County Democrats, said Biden is the right guy to help address the country's divisions.
Biden will "be able to bring people together around dealing with the issues," he said Saturday.
DeMatteo, 72, of Keene, is also thrilled that Sen. Kamala Harris will be the first female, Black and Asian-American vice president and said her and Biden are the type of leaders "the country needs right now."
For local Republicans, the news wasn't so sweet.
When asked for her reaction, Marilyn Huston, chairwoman of the Cheshire County Republicans, said she had "no feeling."
But "one thing that you're not going to see is Republicans mashing their teeth or needing a safe room or a cuddly toy," she said. "I think we are a little more grown up than that ... but what the new team will do for our country is yet to be seen."
Huston, 77, of Keene, said she hopes the Biden administration takes a "common-sense approach" to the COVID-19 pandemic and the country continues to reopen its businesses.
"I just wish the country well," she said.
Spofford resident Kate Day, a Republican who ran unsuccessfully for the N.H. House this year, said that if Biden can "avoid extremist positions," he may find a way to work with Republicans.
The problem with the country's division, she said, is that it makes it "impossible to compromise or find common ground."
"Freedom and liberty cannot coexist with the shackles of socialism or communism — the direction of the most prominent elected Democrat leaders," said Day, 63. "If Republicans can hold onto the Senate, perhaps the worst can be stopped."
Another unsuccessful N.H. House candidate, Republican Leo Plante of Dublin, said he was "disappointed" and "frustrated," though he noted that the president's campaign is still trying to litigate election issues in key swing states.
Still, Plante saw silver linings in Tuesday's result. The Republicans swept New Hampshire's governorship, Executive Council and Legislature.
“The way I’m telling people is, I lost but we won," he said.
Republicans also appeared to have the edge in the U.S. Senate, which would give them the power to block "a lot of the crazy stuff that the leftists want,” he said.
Word that the race had been called reached some local progressives at Keene’s Central Square, where they had already gathered for Saturday’s usual anti-war protest and a rally organized by the N.H. Youth Movement, an advocacy group.
Pauline Moll, 24, of Keene, a Youth Movement organizer, said she announced the news to the crowd of a couple dozen during a break between speakers.
“We all yelled a little bit and did a little dance,” she said.
People at the square said they had expected Biden’s victory to be announced eventually, based on how results in key states had been trending over the past few days. Still, they greeted the news with joy.
“Total exhilaration, but I really wasn’t surprised," said Terri O'Rorke, 66, of Keene. "You could see that this is the way it was going to go.”
But O'Rorke and others said they do not want to get complacent just because the election has ended. They said it's important to keep pressuring elected leaders so they actually take action.
“I’m pretty happy," Paul Krautmann, 72, of Keene, said, despite his broader misgivings about the Democratic Party.
Krautmann — who ran a long-shot primary bid against Democratic U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen this year — said he had written in Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard for president because of her anti-war rhetoric. He wants those on the left to keep pushing such issues.
"We still have fights," he said. "We still have issues."
At the other end of the square, an ebullient Gene Faltus, in suspenders patterned with Thanksgiving food and a "Proud New Hampshire Democrat" shirt, described how he felt.
“A ton lifted off my shoulders. Relieved. I had a tear in my eyes," Faltus, 67, of Swanzey said. " … I was holding my breath these last four days, and I was waiting for the news. I knew it would come."
Faltus volunteered on the Democratic side during the campaign, and his health issues — he has terminal cancer — have made him especially outspoken in his advocacy for the Affordable Care Act.
Like others, he saw his work as just beginning.
“Whatever life I have left is going to be continuing to fight for equality and justice," he said. "It wasn’t just Joe Biden, although he’s the vessel for my hope. The fight continues.”