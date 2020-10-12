Four local Democratic candidates for state office are scheduled to hold a virtual town hall on health care Thursday.
The event, scheduled for 7 p.m., will include state Sen. Jay Kahn of Keene; state Reps. Joe Schapiro of Keene and Lucy Weber of Walpole; and Amanda Elizabeth Toll of Keene, who is running for a House seat in Cheshire County District 16.
They plan to talk about “health care concerns and solutions in New Hampshire,” according to a news release.
Kahn, who represents Keene and other local communities in Senate District 10, chairs the Senate Education and Workforce Development Committee. Weber chairs the House Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee, which Schapiro also sits on.
Those interested can find information about how to participate via Zoom at facebook.com/CheshireCountyDemocrats or by emailing rsvpcheshiredemocrats@gmail.com.