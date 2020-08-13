JoAnn Fenton, a prominent and active Keene Democrat, has endorsed N.H. Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes for governor.
Fenton announced her endorsement in a letter to the editor, in which she cites Feltes’ positions on voting issues and procedure as evidence he wishes to include more New Hampshire residents in the democratic process.
“Where a candidate stands on voting rights serves as a pretty good judge of character,” Fenton wrote at the beginning of her letter, during which she draws a contrast between Feltes, and President Donald Trump and Gov. Chris Sununu. “Ask yourself: ‘Does a candidate want more Granite Staters to access their right to vote, or less?’ ”
Feltes and N.H. Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky, both D-Concord, are seeking their party’s nomination for governor in the state primary on Sept. 8. Sununu, a Republican from Newfields, is running for his third term in office against challenges within his party by Nobody, a Keene resident known as Rich Paul before legally changing his name; and Karen Testerman of Franklin.
Darryl W. Perry of Manchester and Bill Fortune of Lee have filed declarations of intent to appear on the Nov. 3 general election ballot as third-party candidates.