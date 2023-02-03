Despite the frigid temperatures forecast for the Monadnock Region on Saturday, multiple towns and school districts are moving forward as scheduled with their annual deliberative sessions.
Meetings are slated for the Keene School District, Monadnock Regional School District, Winchester town and school district, Alstead, Rindge and Charlestown.
As of Thursday afternoon, officials with each town and school district said they are moving forward with these meetings as planned. In SB2, or “official ballot” towns and districts like these, the deliberative session gives voters a chance to discuss and amend budget proposals and warrant articles before voting them up or down at the polls in March.
The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill warning from 10 a.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Saturday for the entire region. The NWS predicts a low temperature of minus-13 degrees in Keene on Friday night, with wind chill values as low as minus-35. Saturday’s temperatures will rise to a high of 15, the NWS forecasts, but winds out of the west will hover around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Monadnock Regional School District Superintendent Lisa Witte cited N.H. RSA 40:4, the state law establishing rules for annual meetings, in explaining the district’s decision to go ahead as planned.
“Extreme cold is actually not a legally viable reason to postpone — it’s not a weather emergency that would cause the roads to be hazardous nor would the weather cause the meeting location to be unsafe,” Witte said in an email Thursday.
Monadnock’s deliberative session is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at Monadnock Regional Middle/High School in Swanzey Center. The district covers Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Richmond, Roxbury, Swanzey and Troy.
In Winchester, the town deliberative session is scheduled for 9 a.m. at Winchester School. The school district’s session is on tap for 12:15 p.m. in the same location.
Alstead voters are set to gather at town hall at 10 a.m. Saturday for their deliberative session. Rindge’s meeting is set for 9 a.m. at Rindge Memorial School. In Charlestown, the meeting is slated for 10 a.m. at town hall.
Following the deliberative sessions, residents in these communities will vote on the warrants at the polls on Tuesday, March 14, when they will also elect town and school district officials.
