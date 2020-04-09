A month ago, in the weeks leading up to the birth of her first child, Amanda Lockwood’s biggest fear was that the dresser she ordered for the nursery wouldn’t arrive on time.
But as her daughter’s due date drew closer and COVID-19 cases racked up across the state, she found herself overwhelmed by the unknowns.
“I [was] forced to shred my birth plan and embrace the uncertainty of the days ahead,” Lockwood, 33, of Keene, said in an email in late March. “Gone are the days of baby showers, using the gym to stay active, having your partner at your prenatal appointments or the growing feeling of excitement. Uncertainty, fear, anxiety and social isolation overrides everything.”
It’s still unknown if being pregnant puts women at greater risk of contracting COVID-19 or having serious illness as a result, and at this point, they are deemed as susceptible as other adults, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Lockwood said baby Luna’s birth went smoothly Wednesday morning. But she isn’t the only local resident dealing with the complexities of pregnancy during a pandemic.
Danielle LaPlante, 32, is due to have her first baby in late September. While she said her birth plans may stay on track, the events leading up to it have changed.
“We were going to have a huge gender-reveal party, and that was something that was super important to me, but now it’s just going to be family. And, because of social distancing, we won’t even be able to hug once it’s revealed,” said LaPlante, a Keene resident.
She’s also disappointed she can’t attend birthing classes — which Cheshire Medical is now offering online — but hopes they will be available in person again before her delivery.
LaPlante added that unless she has a scheduled procedure or ultrasound at Cheshire Medical, her care is managed over the phone. And for in-person appointments, her husband, Keene firefighter Jeremy LaPlante, can’t be there, per the hospital’s COVID-19 policy.
“Obviously, not being able to have my husband there is really sad, and it’s not scary to go by yourself, but you want to share those special moments, and now it’s through a FaceTime call,” she said.
Beth Wood, who is due to have her first baby — a boy — on May 1, said that as Cheshire Medical Center updated its birthing protocols over the past few weeks, she worried her husband, Matt “Woody” Wood, wouldn’t be allowed in the delivery room.
Under the hospital’s current policy, women can have one spouse or partner in the delivery room and with them after the birth, unless that person is a confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patient.
But they need to choose between their partner and a doula — a nonmedical professional who provides support and guidance for women during labor — if they wish to have one present during the birth, according to hospital spokesman Matthew Barone.
“At first I was really anxious and scared about all the changes and not loving the communication of the hospital, but in the last two weeks I feel much better,” Wood, 33, of Keene, said. “It’s not how I saw the end of my pregnancy ... but I now understand the safety precautions in place.”
Lockwood had the same fear, she said, especially because her husband, Chris, has an underlying medical condition that puts him at higher risk of suffering serious complications from COVID-19.
But during her Cesarean-section Wednesday morning at the Keene hospital, she said he was allowed to be present.
Wood and LaPlante hope the pandemic slows down by the time they give birth, so they can have all their loved ones by their side as planned.
“I am hopeful that by mid-summer things will be significantly different,” LaPlante said, “but I also just don’t know.”