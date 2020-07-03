Everyone returning to Keene State College in late August will be tested for COVID-19, once when they arrive on campus and again within their first two weeks back.
After these initial tests, which will number around 10,000, Keene State will test another 500 or so students, faculty and staff members each week throughout the fall semester, President Melinda Treadwell said Thursday.
This strategy, which Treadwell called “a very aggressive, robust COVID testing plan” to prevent an outbreak, is part of Keene State’s five-pronged plan to reopen its campus next school year.
As the new school year approaches, higher education leaders throughout the Monadnock Region are busy planning to reopen schools at least partially. Franklin Pierce University expects to reopen its campus in Rindge, and both Antioch University New England and River Valley Community College will continue with remote instruction for most classes, but allow hands-on programs like nursing and science classes to meet in-person.
Treadwell is leading a team of higher education officials to develop a system-wide reopening plan for all of New Hampshire’s public colleges and universities, which will be presented to the University System of New Hampshire’s board of trustees in mid-July.
Keene State plans to return to campus in the fall, but if New Hampshire sees a resurgence in coronavirus cases, Treadwell said, the college will have until July 31 to decide whether it will reopen campus in August or begin the semester remotely.
The college’s reopening plan is already starting to take shape, though, and includes mandates that everyone on campus wear a cloth face covering and keep at least 6 feet of physical distance in shared spaces such as classrooms.
“The students want to be back in [the] community, and I think that’s the same on almost every campus,” Treadwell said. “But what our students are saying to me is they want to make sure that their faculty and staff who they care about, that their classmates who they care about, are protected. So they’re seeing this as a community commitment, that we’re all in this together.
“And if we’re coming back, we’re going to come back with responsibilities, and we’re going to come back with expectations that we recognize there are things we can do to keep ourselves safe, but also to keep others safe,” she said.
As Keene State prepares to finalize its plan for the university system board of trustees, Franklin Pierce University recently launched a ”Ravens Return” section of its website, outlining the school’s plans to reopen its Rindge campus in the fall.
Like Keene State, Franklin Pierce will require everyone on campus to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Employees and students will be required to take their own temperature each morning, and stay home if they have a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher.
Franklin Pierce has not yet announced move-in dates for students who will live on campus, but the school is asking students to limit the number of family members who help them move in.
Keene State students living on campus will move into their dorms in two waves the week of Aug. 24, to allow for the first wave of students to receive their COVID-19 test results before the second group arrives. Students living off campus will arrive, and get tested for the coronavirus, throughout that week, Treadwell said.
Dorm rooms will be limited to two students each, Treadwell said, and Keene State is still in the process of identifying spaces on campus that can be used as isolation rooms in case a student does test positive for COVID-19. Keene State is also working with Cheshire Medical Center to develop a contact tracing system to prevent any outbreaks.
Both Keene State and Franklin Pierce are adjusting their academic calendars to end all in-person classes before Thanksgiving. Students at each school will finish the semester and take final exams remotely.
“We have modified the calendar because, basically, a return after Thanksgiving would mean a repeat of the move-in process with regard to testing,” Treadwell said.
Keene State is also working with students, city officials and local landlords to develop a public education campaign to urge students to follow all health guidelines. Treadwell said the college is also talking with the state attorney general’s office to examine enforcement options the city has if students flagrantly disobey health guidelines, like gathering for large parties.
The area’s two non-residential colleges, Antioch University New England and River Valley Community College, don’t necessarily have these same types of concerns, but are still planning to reopen in the fall, with classes at both remaining mostly online.
Leaders of both schools say certain courses that require in-person meetings will be allowed to gather on campus, but the rest will be offered virtually. At River Valley, that means all liberal arts classes will meet virtually for the entire semester, which will free up on-campus space for science and nursing classes, President Alfred Williams said. For Antioch, some programs, like the master’s in dance movement therapy and environmental studies courses with field work, will be allowed to meet face-to-face, Provost and Campus CEO Shawn Fitzgerald said.
“I think we are opening more conservatively than many of the other campuses in New England in that we are going to maintain our focus on remote delivery,” Fitzgerald said. “But at the same time, we are making exceptions for programs or classes that have strong pedagogical reasons for needing to have face-to-face instruction.”
All courses at Antioch, though, will begin and end the semester online, and any in-person meetings will be over by Thanksgiving. The classes that are allowed to meet on campus at both Antioch and River Valley will be kept small, their leaders said, and all students and staff will be required to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
All of these plans, for both residential and commuter colleges, will continue to develop throughout the summer, their leaders said, and all of their plans require adaptability.
“I guess the reality of it is, every plan has to remain flexible, because a lot is unknown as we go forward. And the good news is that River Valley, we’re small and so we can be nimble,” Williams said. “... We’re confident that whatever way we have to go, we can handle it.”
Treadwell added that Keene State faculty members are completing professional development programs this summer to prepare them for hybrid models of remote and in-person instruction.
“Our faculty are getting ready, because even when we return in-person, there will be times when students can’t be in the classroom, potentially,” she said. “Students may become ill. Students may be in an isolation environment because they were in proximity to someone who does test positive. So we are ensuring that we have classroom delivery that can be accessed by individuals who can’t be in the classroom.”
And if COVID-19 cases spike on campus or elsewhere in the community, Treadwell said, Keene State is also preparing to shift back to remote learning quickly.
“We also are ready at any moment, that if the safety window closes and I have to make the decision that we can’t contain the risks and we’re sending people home again, for the city of Keene and for the college, then we will go fully remote.”