After welcoming students back earlier this week, and reporting a handful of COVID-19 cases, Keene State College and Franklin Pierce University in Rindge are both expecting to return to in-person instruction next week as planned.
Both institutions chose to temporarily transition to remote learning for the first week of the semester to give students and employees time to receive the results of their required coronavirus tests, and to minimize disruptions for people who test positive and need to quarantine. Keene State began classes virtually on Tuesday, and Franklin Pierce followed suit the next day.
The return of Keene State students to campus has been “smooth,” and the college is expecting to go back to in-person instruction on Monday as planned, according to Mary Beth “MB” Lufkin, vice president for enrollment and student engagement.
All students were required to be tested for COVID-19 upon arriving to campus, and regular surveillance testing will be conducted weekly for the entire semester, Lufkin said.
As of Sunday, the college — which has about 3,100 students and 630 staff — reported 34 new cases, according to the latest available data from the Keene State COVID-19 dashboard, for a total of 93 active cases. Many students chose to get tested before coming back to Keene, which resulted in some not returning to campus this week, Lufkin said.
“The initiative of these students helped to limit the case management at Keene State College this week and reduced the risk of transmission on our campus and in the community,” Lufkin said in an email Thursday.
As of Thursday, Keene State had eight students isolating on campus after testing positive for COVID-19 in the past 10 days, according to Lufkin. The other students and staff with active infections are quarantining at home, she said.
This weekend, all students will be required to participate in surveillance testing again to ensure everyone has had two negative test results before returning to in-person classes, Lufkin said. Keene State has also expanded its symptomatic testing operation by making testing available five days a week and for longer hours.
Due to a state law passed last year, Keene State cannot require COVID-19 vaccines this school year. But the college is encouraging all students and staff to get the shot and consider sharing proof of vaccination with the school’s Wellness Center through a confidential online portal. As of Tuesday, 78 percent of Keene State students and employees had reported being vaccinated, according to a report from the college.
At Franklin Pierce — which has about 1,200 students and 235 employees at its Rindge campus — there were five active cases as of Wednesday on it COVID-19 dashboard, which is updated as data becomes available. The university is confident it will return to in-person instruction on Wednesday as planned, according to Communications Coordinator Kathryn Grosso Gann.
Before arriving on campus earlier this week, all Franklin Pierce students were required to have a negative COVID-19 test.
All staff and students were required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of this academic school year. The university is also requiring booster shots this semester, and is working with all students and employees to ensure everyone gets boosted as they become eligible, Grosso Gann said.
With students returning to Rindge from around the county and the world, the university expected and planned for higher positivity rates, Grosso Gann said, which is similar to what the institution experienced at the beginning of the spring semester last year.
“The University continues to monitor state and local infection and transmission rates," she said in an email, "as we evaluate any potential changes to operations and protocols that will be in the best interest of the health and safety of our students.”